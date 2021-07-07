Q Performance Launches Quality Cleaning Solutions Formulated for Foodservice Industry Distributors, Manufacturers, and Operators

ST. LOUIS – This month, Q Performance LLC debuts its comprehensive product line of industrial chemical solutions, designed for the highest-quality cleanliness throughout the foodservice industry. From the manufacturing facility to the warehouse, the distribution center to the restaurant, Q Performance provides best-in-class cleaning product procurement services to help customers maintain the highest standards of cleanliness—because clean is quality.

“Whether it’s cleaning building exteriors, glass surfaces, warehouse floors, or quick service restaurants, this newly branded collection of Q Performance products effectively enhance brand image and extend equipment life through cleanliness,” said Doug Lorenz, President, Q Performance. “For more than 40 years, the Q Performance team has guided leading foodservice industry companies with our dedicated expertise and continuous improvement to support our customers’ success through the procurement of quality cleaning solutions at a fair value.”

For tractor-trailer trucks and other commercial vehicles, Q Performance offers products to keep foodservice fleets clean and well-maintained. Some of these products include:

Q Fleet Wash , a liquid high-performance fleet, truck, and equipment wash to remove tough road grime and oil from tractor-trailers

Q Performance provides production and logistics facilities, as well as restaurant locations, many solutions to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness, such as:

Q Enzyme Floor Cleaner , which feeds on and removes fats, oils, grease and petroleum-based stains

Available through the Q Performance online ordering portal, these products and more come in various volumes, including bottles, cases, pails, and drums. For pricing and more information, visit www.QPerformance.com.