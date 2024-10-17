Qu Strengthens Leadership Team with Brett R. Smith as Chief Product Officer

The Addition of a Veteran Product Leader will set the stage for Qu’s Next Phase of Product Innovation

ROSSLYN, Va. — Qu , the leading unified commerce platform designed for enterprise-scale quick service and fast casual restaurants, is excited to announce the appointment of Brett R. Smith as its Chief Product Officer. This strategic addition to the C-Suite comes at a critical moment as Qu scales its product and operations to meet surging demand for its solutions from enterprise brands.

Brett brings a wealth of experience in driving product innovation and strategic growth in the hospitality sector. His proven track record in global product portfolio management and market expansion will be instrumental as Qu extends its product offerings across the guest ordering journey and solidifies its leadership position as the go-to platform for enterprise brands.

“Qu’s mission to disrupt the restaurant industry with its modern Unified Commerce Platform aligns perfectly with my passion for creating product solutions that make a real impact,” Brett said. “I look forward to helping Qu deliver technology that enables brands to create personal and memorable guest experiences while improving kitchen efficiency and reducing costs. It’s all about helping restaurants increase sales and guest visits while staying ahead of the competition.”

With successful tenures at restaurant tech companies including MICROS, Shiji Group, and PAR Technologies, Brett has led diverse product teams and cultivated a culture of innovation while effectively managing technical challenges. His entrepreneurial spirit and strong operational acumen are poised to elevate Qu’s product strategy, ensuring the company can rapidly adapt and thrive in a fast-evolving marketplace.

“Qu’s success is rooted in taking bold and innovative approaches to addressing today’s challenges while setting the technology foundation for the future. As Qu embarks on its next phase of explosive growth, Brett’s leadership will be vital in expanding our product vision and delivering unmatched value to our customers,” said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. “We’re excited to leverage his expertise to accelerate our journey and enhance our position as the go-to platform for quick service restaurants.”

Brett’s appointment reflects Qu’s commitment to scaling responsibly while prioritizing product excellence to meet the needs of a dynamic industry landscape.

“Qu embodies the meaning of market disruptor,” Brett remarked. “The team’s forward-thinking mindset and focus on building solutions for today’s market challenges—not chasing legacy systems and approaches—is what makes Qu stand out. I’m thrilled to be part of a company that’s constantly pushing boundaries and driving real change.”

Brett holds a degree in Communication Arts from the New York Institute of Technology and has completed executive programs at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and IESE Business School in Barcelona. He also serves on the board of the Restaurant Association of Maryland and is involved in the National Restaurant Association’s ProStart program, mentoring future hospitality leaders.

About Qu

Qu is evolving restaurant POS to create a truly connected restaurant experience for guests and operators at quick service and fast casual restaurants. Qu’s industry-leading, cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform fuses the ordering, operations, and guest engagement functions, delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat guests. Based in Rosslyn, VA, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital.