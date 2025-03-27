Quirch Foods Expands its Footprint into Southern California

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Quirch Foods, LLC, a portfolio company of Palladium Equity Partners, announced the completion of a transaction under which it will begin operation of a more than 100,000 square foot food distribution facility in Los Angeles, California, expanding its national footprint to Southern California.

Founded in 1967, Quirch Foods is a food distribution company serving large and independent retailers, foodservice providers, and cruise line businesses across the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Quirch Foods® is the exclusive distributor of Chiquita® Brands frozen tropical fruits, Panamei Seafood®, High River Angus®, Kikiriquirch® poultry, Mambo Foods®, and a licensed distributor of Certified Angus Beef®.

Frank Grande, President and CEO of Quirch Foods, said, “This transaction is an exciting development for Quirch Foods as we expand our distribution network into a large, attractive market with a diverse consumer base, including a large Hispanic demographic. With a broader distribution network and an extensive selection of high-quality products, Quirch is more prepared today than ever to meet the evolving demands of our customers. By extending the Quirch platform westward to Southern California, we are now positioned to drive greater value and build upon the strong foundation we have long established.”

The Company is dedicated to leveraging this expansion to build on its continued success and create new opportunities for excellence. “Together, we will enhance our service to customers and partners while fostering a culture of innovation and sustained growth,” said Jonathan Leavy, Operations Manager of Quirch Foods, Southern California.

Over the years, the Company has been steadily growing its national presence through a series of strategic transactions to solidify its position as an industry leader. Quirch’s previous transactions include acquisitions of Colorado Boxed Beef, Butts Foods, Scariano Wholesale Foods Distribution, and Pacific Foods Distribution.

Chris Allen, partner at Palladium, added, “The latest strategic expansion allows Quirch Foods to effectively serve a diverse consumer base in a large and growing market. By expanding their reach, we believe that Quirch Foods is well-equipped to meet the changing demands of their customers.”

Daniel Ilundain, President of Palladium commented, “This represents Quirch’s fifth transaction since Palladium’s investment in the Company in 2018, over which time Quirch has grown from a regional to a national food distribution company. With this transaction, Palladium’s portfolio companies have acquired over 190 add-ons over its history.”

Palladium is a private equity firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm invests in the middle market, focusing on companies in the U.S. Hispanic market, founder and family-owned businesses, and those with accretive M&A opportunities. The partners of the firm have significant experience in the consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 230 businesses, including 41 platforms and over 190 add-ons. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.