‘Raised with Respect’ Cattle Care Campaign Continues into Second Year

Certified Angus Beef and Sysco note first year successes, further initiative supporting the beef community.

By Lindsay Graber Runft, director of producer communications

Increasing consumer confidence in how beef is raised may seem like a tall task, but due to ranchers investing time in Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training, progress is being made one certification at a time. Raised with Respect™, a campaign launched in 2023 by Sysco and Certified Angus Beef (CAB), uses BQA as the conduit to talk about cattle care efforts with chefs and consumers purchasing beef.

“We set out to support the work being done by farmers and ranchers to care for their cattle and raise high-quality beef,” says Joe Don Eilers, vice president of merchandising – center of plate proteins at Sysco, the global leader in foodservice distribution. “We’re excited about the impact this campaign has had on the beef community and extending it into another year.”

The campaign and partnership between Sysco and CAB originated to support producers, equipping them with continuing education to stay current on best management practices and helping to increase consumer confidence in beef production. During the first year, they worked collaboratively in key cattle production states to host a series of dynamic educational opportunities for thousands of cattlemen and women. Each of the 10 workshops were customized and coordinated with state entities who also had a vested interest in BQA and cattle care initiatives.

Through the in-person events and promotion of an online education and training opportunity, more than 1,500 ranchers earned their BQA certification in the first year of the Raised with Respect™ campaign.

Caption: Respect for animals, respect for the land and respect for each other – the foundation of the Raised with Respect™ campaign from Certified Angus Beef and Sysco.

Cattle Care Initiatives Roll into Year Two

Building on the first year of success, another year of BQA promotions and trainings aim to reach new audiences and encourage live or online certification. Recognizing the importance of the next generation for sustainability of the beef industry, Raised with Respect™ campaign plans include increased focus on providing education for young farmers and ranchers. Additionally, the campaign will provide a feedyard-centric BQA training with simultaneous Spanish interpretation.

To kick off the second year, CAB and Sysco hosted a BQA training at the 2024 National Junior Angus Show where more than 160 Angus youth and adults from 20 states participated. Throughout the next year, Sysco and CAB will host three additional trainings that will coincide with CAB’s Feeding Quality Forum, Angus Convention, and a final signature event in 2025.

Feeding Quality Forum

The feedyard-focused BQA workshop will follow Feeding Quality Forum. It will include simultaneous Spanish interpretation and an opportunity to hear from Jerome Tang, K-State men’s basketball coach. Attendance at Feeding Quality Forum is encouraged, but not required to attend the BQA event. Pre-registration for this event is requested.

• August 21, 2024

• Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, Kansas

Angus Convention

A BQA Workshop and the BQA Bash, celebrating those who are BQA certified, will both occur at Angus Convention.

• November 2, 2024

• Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas

Caption: Consumers care about how beef is raised, and BQA certification helps verify ranchers’ commitment to animal welfare.

BQA, a nationally recognized education and certification program, encompasses the best practices for cattle care, including animal handling, nutrition and responsible use of antibiotics.

According to research from NCBA (on behalf of the Beef Checkoff), 70% of consumers agreed that BQA certification increased their confidence in knowing the beef they eat is safe, and 67% agreed that it increased their confidence that cattle are humanely raised. Prior to learning about the program, 44% of consumers had positive perceptions about cattle production and that increased to 70% after learning of the BQA program.

Cattle producers and feedyard employees interested in completing BQA training, but not able to attend an in-person event, are encouraged to complete the free course online. More information about Raised with Respect™, including details of BQA events, and a direct link to online BQA education and training, can be found at www.cabcattle.com/RaisedWithRespect.

