Raley’s Adds New Leader to Executive Team

Raley’s Retail & FoodService May 13, 2020

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Raley’s announced the addition of Jennifer (Jen) Warner to the organization’s Executive Leadership Team in the role of Chief Administrative Officer. 

As Raley’s Chief Administrative Officer, Warner will oversee the company’s regulatory, risk management, food safety, sustainability, corporate strategy, and environmental, social and governance programs.  

“Jen is the epitome of a purpose driven leader,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “She places emphasis on achieving positive outcomes while doing so in a collaborative and socially responsible manner. Her broad experience will complement the already strong Raley’s leadership team.” 

Prior to joining Raley’s, Warner served as Vice President of Legal at Columbia Sportswear Company, Chief Developmental Officer at AsheWorks Inc., and Global Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, Americas at XPO Logistics. 

As a member of Raley’s Executive Leadership Team, Warner will report directly to Knopf and work to shape and implement the organization’s business strategy. 

Learn more about Raley’s Executive Leadership team

###

About Raley’s 

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 126 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Raley’s Partners with Instacart to Expand Delivery Services

September 6, 2019 Raley’s

“The demand from customers for delivery service has continued to steadily grow, and this partnership with Instacart will expand our services to reach more customers,” said Deirdre Zimmermann, Raley’s Chief Customer Experience Officer. “We are excited to bring Raley’s great products and competitive prices to Instacart’s loyal customers.”

Retail & FoodService

Raley’s Elevates Executive to New Leadership Role

December 19, 2018 Raley’s

Raley’s announced the elevation of Deirdre Zimmermann to Chief Customer Experience Officer. Zimmermann has served in an executive position since joining the organization in 2015, beginning as Senior Vice President, Marketing and E-Commerce. Zimmermann will continue to report to Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & Chief Executive Officer.

No Picture
Retail & FoodService

Raley’s Elevates Keith Knopf to President & Chief Executive Officer

January 21, 2019 Raley’s

Raley’s announced the elevation of Keith Knopf to President & Chief Executive Officer. Knopf has served in an executive position since joining the organization in 2015, beginning as Chief Operating Officer and expanding his role to President over a year ago. Michael Teel, owner of Raley’s, will continue as Chairman of the Board.