Raley’s Adds New Leader to Executive Team

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Raley’s announced the addition of Jennifer (Jen) Warner to the organization’s Executive Leadership Team in the role of Chief Administrative Officer.

As Raley’s Chief Administrative Officer, Warner will oversee the company’s regulatory, risk management, food safety, sustainability, corporate strategy, and environmental, social and governance programs.

“Jen is the epitome of a purpose driven leader,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “She places emphasis on achieving positive outcomes while doing so in a collaborative and socially responsible manner. Her broad experience will complement the already strong Raley’s leadership team.”

Prior to joining Raley’s, Warner served as Vice President of Legal at Columbia Sportswear Company, Chief Developmental Officer at AsheWorks Inc., and Global Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, Americas at XPO Logistics.

As a member of Raley’s Executive Leadership Team, Warner will report directly to Knopf and work to shape and implement the organization’s business strategy.

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 126 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities.