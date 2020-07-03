Raley’s Makes Latest Bold Move with Opening of First Raley’s O-N-E Market

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.–Raley’s has made the next bold move in their continued evolution with the opening of the company’s first-ever Raley’s O-N-E Market in the Northern California town of Truckee this past Saturday, June 27th. The 35,000 square foot location blends the grocer’s 85-year commitment to exceptional service with a focus on transparency and education to create a unique shopping destination with a highly curated product selection.

“It has become increasingly clear that our customers want to know where their food comes from, what’s in it and how it may impact their overall health and wellness,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “We are consistently listening and learning, and that’s led us to the next step in our company’s transformation: Raley’s O-N-E Market. It’s a shopping destination that gives customers access to and information about thousands of products for healthier eating.”

For the past 5+ years, Raley’s has been making bold moves to reflect their vision of infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time. They eliminated private label sugar sweetened sodas, removed tobacco products, sourced 100% sustainable fresh seafood, implemented Better-For-You check stands, promoted awareness of added sugar and launched Raley’s Shelf Guide. In 2018, they also opened a new store concept, Market 5-ONE-5, in downtown Sacramento built on the core values of organics, nutrition and education. Raley’s O-N-E Market is the next evolution in this commitment to health, blending the learnings from Raley’s bold moves and Market 5-ONE-5.

“This concept will influence and guide the strategic transformation of existing Raley’s stores in the near future,” stated Knopf. “It is part of our long-range brand differentiation strategy.”

Raley’s O-N-E Market, the long-anticipated vision of Raley’s owner, Michael Teel, is set apart from a conventional grocery store thanks to a highly curated assortment of products that are fresh, nutritious, organic when possible, minimally processed and sustainably sourced. In every department, the items on the shelves are carefully selected to exclude ingredients from the Raley’s O-N-E Market banned ingredient list, such as high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners and hydrogenated fats and oils.

Customers can find a huge selection of organics storewide, a meat department free from antibiotics and hormones, 100% sustainable seafood and an abundance of freshly prepared foods available for dine-in or takeaway. The Raley’s O-N-E Market Café features coffee from Stumptown Coffee Roasters, specialty toasts and an organic juice bar serving fresh pressed juices, wellness shots, smoothies and acai bowls. Restaurant-quality options include hearth-baked pizza and sandwiches, freshly prepared sushi made with 100% sustainable seafood and artisan baked goods with clean ingredients. The store’s loft also includes a beer and wine bar, offering local craft brews, curated wines from Raley’s Curtis Mann, Sacramento’s only Master of Wine, and chef-created bar bites from Raley’s Manager of Culinary Innovations, Evelyn Miliate.

The first-ever Raley’s Something Extra Health program, currently offered exclusively at Raley’s O-N-E Market, is a new feature of the company’s loyalty program designed to help interested customers on their personal wellness journeys. In-store tours and classes, personalized nutrition counseling and supplement recommendations will be offered by a full-time Nutrition Advisor and Registered Dietitian, guided by Yvette Waters, Raley’s Nutrition Strategist and Brand Influencer.

Raley’s opted to launch the first Raley’s O-N-E Market in Truckee, California, because it is a community that supports an active and healthy lifestyle. The store was designed to resemble a ski lodge to fit the community and will serve as a meeting place for locals and visitors alike. It has two patios, one per floor, with plenty of outdoor seating and each with a fireplace. It also boasts several sustainable elements, including high-efficiency LED lighting, motion sensors in all refrigerated and frozen cases, a highly reflective “cool roof,” a low water consumption adiabatic refrigeration condensing system, 210 photovoltaic solar panels and an anaerobic digester process that converts organic waste into bio-natural gas to power homes and fuel school buses. The Jeffrey pine trees cleared for the site were harvested and repurposed into the store’s design as well, including décor elements and approximately 10,000 square feet of paneling on the A-frame ceiling.

This is the third new store that Raley’s has opened in the past two months. They previously opened a new flagship location in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood on April 15 and Rancho Murieta’s first full-service grocery store on May 20.

