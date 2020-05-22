Raley’s Opens Rancho Murieta’s First Full-Service Grocery Store

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Raley’s opened their newest Bel Air location today in the Sacramento County community of Rancho Murieta. The 35,000 square foot store is the community’s first full-service grocery store and provides more convenient access to fresh, high quality foods and other essential items.

“We have long been committed to bringing a full-line grocery store to Rancho Murieta,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “We look forward to serving the community with exceptional customer service and a full offering of quality fresh and prepared options at a fair value.”

Bel Air, located at the corner of Jackson Highway and Murieta Parkway, offers an extensive variety of fresh grocery items and grab-and-go prepared foods as well as full-service deli and bakery departments. The store also includes a beer and wine bar, Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters and food service café, offering freshly prepared items such as tea drinks, juices, smoothies, acai bowls, specialty toasts and sushi. The beer and wine bar offers local craft brews, curated wines from Raley’s Curtis Mann, Sacramento’s only Master of Wine, and chef-created bar bites from Raley’s Manager of Culinary Innovations, Evelyn Miliate.

As part of Raley’s commitment to making customers’ lives easier and grocery shopping more convenient, this new location offers online ordering, personal shopping and pickup service through raleys.com.

The store also includes a Something Extra Gather room, a beautiful space meant for meetings, brainstorms, family gatherings and more. It features seating for 22 people, has audio visual capabilities and can be reserved at no cost by Raley’s Something Extra members. The café offers enough additional seating for 28 guests inside and 20 outdoors. These areas are all currently closed out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, but they will provide the Rancho Murieta community with a new place to gather once social distancing guidelines allow.

Built in partnership with Murieta Marketplace Associates, this Bel Air location includes energy-efficient LED lighting throughout and has solar panels that encompass the entire roof of the building. There are a few unique features reflective of the local community as well, including 13 golf cart parking spaces and four one-of-a-kind agriculture and golf themed art pieces by local artist Jeff Myers.

Since 2017, Raley’s has been operating Murieta Market on an interim basis in the Plaza shopping center. Murieta Market closed on May 19.

This is the second new store that Raley’s has opened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They previously opened a flagship location in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood on April 15.

For pictures of the new Bel Air location from today’s opening, click here. A more traditional opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place at a future date once it is safe to do so.

