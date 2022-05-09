RC Show 2022 Releases Impressive Speaker Lineup

Toronto — The industry has been through a whirlwind, and as it prepares for its long-awaited REVIVAL, the 2022 RC Show has lined up the industry’s most innovative and talented thought leaders to help forge a path forward.

Back and ready to offer the best of an in-person and virtual experience during a new hybrid format, from May 9 to 11, the RC Show has curated a dynamic lineup of solution-based content, all centered around the theme of “Reviving your Business,”. The RC Show is also set to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the industry today from COVID-19’s impact and future outlook, to sustainability, innovative technology, labour challenges, emerging trends and much more.

Whether attending in person or from the convenience of a laptop, attendees will have access to world-class educational and interactive speaker sessions and panels over three days and five stages, including an action-packed lineup at RC Show’s signature Breakfast with Champions where guests will have the opportunity to network and get insights and inspiration from some of the industry’s biggest leaders, futurists and innovators, available both in-person and virtually.

Here’s a glimpse of the some of the conversations and people who are coming to the table:

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Learn how chaos, disruption, data, and trends can unlock innovation and REVIVE your business at Breakfast with Champions. Keynote speaker, New York Times bestselling author and Founder & CEO of Trend Hunter, Jeremy Gutsche shares why he believes the Roaring 20’s are back and what you need to do to emerge successfully from this period of chaos.

Full-service restaurants were one of the hardest-hit segments during the pandemic. Come hear the stories of innovation and resilience, and how supporting each other is what kept these operators and chefs such as Roger Mooking, Chef, Recording Artist, Television Host & Restaurateur from throwing in the towel. Plus, dive into how the industry addressed some of the other biggest issues including supply chain challenges caused by COVID-19 which forced the global economy to a standstill. Join Sylvain Charlebois, Scientific Director, Agri-Food Analytics Lab, Dalhousie University and panelist who will share successful learnings and insights from the past year.

The industry continues to face a labour shortage crisis. Jennifer Ménard-Shand, Founder & CEO, Staff Shop Inc. will join the Speaker Stage to talk Recruitment and Retention of Labour In Our Sector. This panel will discuss innovative solutions to attracting and retaining staff and the importance of establishing a clear path for advancement in the industry, as people are no longer working just for the money.

It’s also time to stop avoiding the conversation surrounding mental well-being in restaurants. Hear how the industry is walking the walk when it comes to ensuring psychological wellbeing and safety in the industry. Moderated by Hassel Aviles, Executive Director, Not 9 to 5, learn best practices from industry leaders including a Toronto restaurant that has made employees’ mental health a priority.

Get the full story on how the pandemic impacted restaurants and what’s next. Hear from leaders from some of the industry’s most well-known and globally recognized brands. Plus, gain insights from franchise trailblazers on what the future holds, including Adenah Bayoh, Co-Founder of Cornbread and one of the youngest IHOP franchisees in the US who embodies the American Dream after escaping civil war in her native country of Liberia.

Look into the future and how innovation and tech trends can fuel growth with a keynote from Canadian Food Innovation Network, Dana McCauley, Chief Experience Officer and a panel discussion with trailblazing companies who are paving the way for a better future with technology that is improving farming practices, supporting supply chains and reducing waste. Learn how food science and technology improvements can change the way you think about cooking and menus.

See who is making waves and who is advocating for food security, diversity and inclusion, and an overall safer industry. Included in the Ones to Watch panel are a cross-section of inspiring voices who can shed insight into how to create a culture that embraces diversity and thought leadership. Ones to Watch includes Rich Francis, Chef & Proprietor, Aboriginal Culinary Concepts; Jean-François Archambault, General Director & Founder, La Tablée des Chefs; Paul Taylor, Executive Director, FoodShare; and Rahil Hoque, Partner & Director of Operations, Ascari Hospitality Group.

SUSTAINABILITY

Become inspired by the zero-waste restaurant owner of Silo, Douglas McMaster who transformed his business and started a movement. As well as learn about the steps to take with LEAF and Restogreen to create and understand the positive impact sustainability can have on your business. Game-changing companies and technology apps are also supporting businesses and reinventing the game for sustainability and our agriculture food systems.

Hear from three innovative organizations using technology to tackle food waste, including AI driven solutions, vertical farming and more. Join Cher Mereweather, CEO of Anthesis Provision one of Canada’s leaders in food sustainability to unpack what this term means for you, what you need to be focusing on (hint: food waste, climate and packaging) and to discover solutions that will be good for people, the planet and a business’ bottom line.

CULINARY

Learn, taste and become inspired in this year’s POP UP Experience by companies and the people behind them who were forced to innovate throughout the pandemic and had success, including Donna Dooher of Mildred’s Temple Kitchen who turned her world-renowned brunch into successful elevated signature chef meal kits.

Hear all about the creative turns certain chefs such as Chef, Television Personality & Entrepreneur, Matt Dean Pettit took, and why these changes are here to stay. Hear all about creating ghost kitchens, expanding into retail, how businesses have taken advantage of and innovated with meal kits and subscription services, as well as community building pop-ups and more.

Hear from Adam Teolis, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Chefdrop on all the creative turns their operations took during the pandemic and why he decided to step away from the traditional mindset of growth through opening additional restaurants and started exploring other exciting profit avenues available.

BAR

Tune in for an in-depth look at the latest data, consumer trends and COVID-19 pivots that are here to stay. Learn how alcohol delivery, retail products and cocktail kits transformed businesses. Industry leaders and experts such as Matthew Crompton and Mitch Stefani will discuss the shift in consumer buying patterns post-pandemic, and what today’s consumer hopes to find when making a decision to purchase a beverage.

Spinzalls and rotovaps are fun and useful tools, but not every bar program can afford them. While many excellent bar programs come with expensive bells and whistles, many of the best rely on creativity and ingenuity. Join Kelsey Ramage of Trash Collective for Cost-Conscious Creativity to Elevate Your Bar Programs. From ingredients to processes, equipment hacks to sustainability, this session will focus on how you don’t have to sacrifice your bottom line in order to have a world-class program.

For a full list of stage speakers and sessions happening LIVE at the RC Show 2022, media, media tours, interviews and more information about the show, visit www.rcshow.com.