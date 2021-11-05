Reasor’s Sold to Texas-Based Grocery Chain

TULSA, Oklahoma – Reasor’s announced in a press release on Monday that Texas-based grocer Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has agreed to acquire Reasor’s 17 Oklahoma stores.

Reasor’s will join the BGC family that spans Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and now Oklahoma. BGC also operates Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market in those states.

The release says the deal is expected to close in the early months of 2022 and after it closes, Reasor’s will continue with uninterrupted operation under the same name.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: News On 6