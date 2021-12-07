REEF Acquires Foodtech Startup 2ndKitchen

CHICAGO & MIAMI– REEF Technology Inc. (“REEF”), the largest operator of delivery kitchens, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America, today announced that it has acquired 2ndKitchen, a leader in virtual kitchens for hotels, offices, buildings, venues and other hospitality companies. REEF and 2ndKitchen’s existing businesses will be combined under the REEF brand, and will operate under REEF’s Hospitality division. Together, REEF and 2ndKitchen will expand their customer base and enable any business to be able to turn on food service without physical infrastructure and the associated expenses. The transaction strengthens REEF’s position in the fast-growing virtual restaurant space by connecting its portfolio of brands to more potential neighborhoods and customers.

2ndKitchen helps businesses such as bars, breweries and hotels partner with hyper-local restaurants to create custom food experiences, attract new clientele and provide additional sources of revenue. 2ndKitchen handles the entire experience, from initial setup to ordering, payment, fulfillment, and customer support. To date, the company operates in a number of major cities across the US, including Chicago, New York City, Miami, Denver, Dallas and New Orleans. 2ndKitchen powers the virtual food service of over 100,000 rooms & common areas, servicing local businesses such as Hotel 50 Bowery in New York City and Hopewell Brewing in Chicago, as well as enterprise hotel chains like Hilton and Marriott.

“REEF operates the world’s best and most relevant restaurant brands. It is only natural for us to bring these brands to the world’s best hotels and hospitality venues,” said Tommy Rosen, Head of Development at REEF. “Our acquisition of 2ndKitchen allows us to seamlessly connect hospitality venues around the world with REEF’s brands and excellent operations. This will set a new service standard and revolutionize the guest experience in the hospitality market.”

“At its heart, 2ndKitchen is a data company. Our top priority has always been connecting local businesses and empowering them with everything they need to operate efficiently and seamlessly add value to their guests,” said Nick Anastasiades, CEO and co-founder of 2ndKitchen. “As we look to further this mission, REEF, the neighborhood company, is the perfect partner to help us rise to the next level. Our business’ foundation is its highly differentiated technology that allows businesses to tailor their food experience to their exact needs, and I believe there is still tremendous, untapped market opportunity.”

The 2ndKitchen team will remain fully intact under REEF, including its three co-founders consisting of the CEO Nick Anastasiades, CTO Arik Gaisler and CFO Jon Elron, and will focus on driving REEF hospitality’s mission globally. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About 2ndKitchen

2ndKitchen enables hospitality businesses such as bars, hotels, or office buildings to serve food without the hassle of an onsite kitchen. With a reach of over 100,000 rooms and tables in the US, 2ndKitchen is one of the fastest growing virtual kitchen providers for businesses. The platform provides a unique, full-service experience, from customizing and pricing menus to issuing vouchers and tailoring delivery to fit your business’ exact needs.

About REEF

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of, 8,000 locations and a team that’s over 18,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we’re making the place you live, the place you love to be.