Refrigerated Solutions Group Announces Executive Changes

HUDSON, WI – Refrigerated Solutions Group (“RSG”), an industry leader in refrigerated equipment, recently announced several executive changes.

Kevin Fink will be transitioning out of his CEO role effective July 31st, as part of a planned transition following the sale of RSG from Standex to Ten Oaks Group.

RSG also announced the appointment of Aaron Brown as President of RSG effective August 17th. Brown has a track record of building high-performing teams, growing businesses profitably, creating customer value and achieving operational excellence. Aaron joins RSG from IPA, a Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) operating company and leading manufacturer of linen and specialty uniform distributions solutions, where he led all facets of the Services business including implementation, customer support, field maintenance, international distributors and strategic partnerships. Prior to IPA, Brown held various leadership positions at MedAssets (previously NASDAQ: MDAS before being acquired) in finance and operations before building and leading the sales and commercial operations function of their technology and services business segment.

Dan Hinkle, VP of Sales for RSG, will assume the expanded role of Chief Commercial Officer effective August 1st, responsible for all of RSG’s commercial strategy, sales, marketing, service and customer experience. Dan has over 30 years of sales and leadership experience with an outstanding track record in the Foodservice industry.

John Ioannou, Ten Oaks Group Operating Partner, will assume the Chairman role at RSG effective immediately. Ioannou has run and advised businesses ranging in size from startup to multi-billion dollar business units of Fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries.

“We are all very grateful for Kevin Fink’s leadership through the ownership transition,” Ioannou stated, adding “I am delighted to welcome Aaron to RSG and see Dan take on his new role. Demonstrating extraordinary leadership and strength in times of change, they will serve RSG’s employees, customers and channel partners with all the values you want from leaders. Being a good partner and employer means being a healthy company and I’m proud of this team for making the decisions that will enable us to be stronger, healthier and more focused.”

ABOUT REFRIGERATED SOLUTIONS GROUP

Refrigerated Solutions Group is an industry leader with over 150 years of combined history between the Master-Bilt® and Nor-Lake® brands. Master-Bilt, founded in 1938, offers a complete line of coolers, freezers and refrigeration for commercial Foodservice applications. Master-Bilt’s markets of specialty include institutional settings, restaurants, small footprint retail and convenience stores. For more information on Master-Bilt’s full product line please visit www.master-bilt.com. Nor-Lake, founded in 1947, manufactures quality products to serve a wide range of Foodservice and Scientific refrigeration needs. To better align with customer needs, Nor-Lake maintains separate Foodservice and Scientific divisions. From reach-ins and prep equipment to environmental walk-in rooms, Nor-Lake offers a wide selection of commercial refrigeration products that can be found at www.norlake.com.