Refrigerated Solutions Group to Continue Production of Endless Merchandisers at RSG New Albany Facility

HUDSON, WI – Refrigerated Solutions Group (“RSG”), an industry leader in refrigerated equipment and service, recently decided to continue production of the Master-Bilt® BEM/BEL Endless Glass Door Merchandiser Series at the RSG manufacturing facility located in New Albany, Mississippi.

Due to strong customer demand for this product, with its market-leading features, ease of installation, and energy efficiency, RSG will continue production of the Endless Merchandiser Series. This will result in maintaining a more focused manufacturing footprint in the New Albany facility (where earlier this year the difficult decision was made to discontinue operations completely).

“The RSG leadership team has worked diligently to strengthen the overall customer experience by listening to the voice of our customers, employees, and the local community. As a result, we made the decision to continue production of the Endless Merchandiser and to keep operating a portion of the New Albany plant,” stated John Ioannou, Chairman of RSG. “Our goal is to become a healthier long-term partner and I am proud of the decisions our team has made and am pleased with the outcome for all of our stakeholders,” Ioannou concluded.

“The workforce and community support in New Albany is strong and we are excited to be able to continue with strategically focused operations at this facility,” noted Dan Hinkle, RSG Chief Commercial Officer. “The New Albany plant will give us the best, most efficient footprint for production of this product line resulting in a win-win-win for our customers, employees and the community,” stated Hinkle.

The Master-Bilt® BEM/BEL Endless Merchandiser Series is used in a variety of small footprint retail and convenience stores. The Endless series display coolers and freezers help retail operators increase sales and efficiency. Displaying more products is vital to increased sales and the BEM/BEL models have optimized front air curtains for added efficiency.

