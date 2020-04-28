ReposiTrak Launches FoodSourceUSA Sourcing Platform to Address Chronic Food Supply Imbalances Caused by COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY–ReposiTrak, Inc., as an extension of a project with Department of Defense, has activated its technology platform to address chronic imbalances in the food supply chain caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The online platform, called FoodSourceUSA, facilitates the identification and redistribution of excess perishable food products that are at risk of going to waste due to dramatically reduced foodservice sector volume, to get the suppliers fairly compensated for their products while serving the growing number of food-insecure communities around the country.

ReposiTrak, the industry leader in solutions for stock replenishment, compliance, sourcing, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, activated the system April 23. The data generated will be used by the Department of Defense to make decisions on how best to support their evolving response to COVID-19.

ReposiTrak is providing the FoodSourceUSA sourcing platform to create visibility to excess inventory, process orders and deliver shipment information to government agencies who will manage logistics and use ReposiTrak data to help make decisions to support the evolving response to COVID-19. Stakeholders in the system include providers of fresh meat, produce and dairy products, food banks, pantries and charitable groups serving those in need, along with a network of government agencies that will reimburse the providers fairly to create a sustainable supply chain.

“What we are seeing is absolutely tragic as the providers of fresh food products are dumping milk and plowing under crops while people in our country are worried about their next meal,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “The existing food donation networks and supply systems that normally serve food banks and pantries are primarily set up for donations of excess shelf-stable products. In addition to that great work, we urgently need a system to address the perishables sector, where we must provide fair compensation to the suppliers of fresh food items to keep these companies and producers viable for the long run.”

“As one of the largest online networks of suppliers, processors, distributors and retailers in the world, ReposiTrak has the reach and ability to bring the parties to the table, and the proven and highly scalable technology to support this urgent need. So, when we were approached by agencies in the government to see how we could help, we didn’t hesitate to step in and help fill the void,” said Fields.

Pilot tests are currently underway in two states as the network of providers and recipients are being organized by state and federal agencies. Plans for national roll-out is also being developed.

To learn more or to register as a provider of food products or as a potential recipient (food banks, pantries and charitable organizations) visit www.FoodSourceUSA.com.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak has three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any statements of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

