IHOP may close up to 100 locations in the U.S. as the pandemic continues to affect indoor dining operations across the country.

The pancake house’s parent company, Dine Brands Global, made the announcement in its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

“Given the impact of the pandemic on individual restaurant-level economics, the Company is evaluating the viability of greatly underperforming domestic IHOP restaurants,” reads the report.

