Restaurant Supplier Jacmar Bulks Up for Retail

Delivery trucks sat idle as a line of cars snaked around Jacmar Foodservice Distribution’s 232,000-square-foot warehouse in the City of Industry on a recent weekend.

Shoppers remained in their vehicles while workers filled their trunks with bulk groceries that had been destined for restaurants until Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a halt to dine-in operations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Opening Jacmar’s warehouse to the public for curbside pickup is one of several ways President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Hliboki is trying to keep his company afloat during the pandemic.

