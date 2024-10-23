Restaurants Canada Announces Lineup of RC Show 2025 Competition

Toronto, ON — Chefs, bartenders, baristas and shuckers from across Canada are invited to qualify to compete and prove their skills and creativity before a panel of esteemed judges.

Restaurants Canada’s series of competitions offers contestants the chance to share their potential, inspire people, and feed their passion (and judges!) at RC Show. The heart of the show is the goal of helping fuel success through advocacy, connection and support to create vibrant and thriving restaurant and foodservice communities across Canada. Expanding and connecting the culinary community, and bar and coffee talent is at the forefront of what each competition sets out to do. Assertiveness, access and a new approach were just a few of the tools past competitors say they’ve gained through these career-making experiences.

With 80 years and counting, Restaurants Canada knows a thing or two about ensuring the stage is ready to showcase the skills these competitors have up their sleeves. The national association is proud to be hosting its annual line-up of captivating competitions, see below for further details.

Restaurants Canada Classic Competitions:

The Garland Canada Culinary Competition will offer contestants a chance to prove their skills and creativity by crafting an original dish showcasing their culinary style and expertise for a chance to win cash and prizes – Apply here

Presented by Garland Canada and Restaurants Canada, with support from Dairy Farmers of Canada

By entering the Restaurants Canada Pizza Competition (Traditional or Creative), contestants can earn their place among Canada’s pizza elite to win cash and prizes – Apply here

Presented by Restaurants Canada and Galbani Professionale

Mixologists and bartenders can compete in the Beyond the Rail Cocktail Competition for a chance to advance Canada’s cocktail scene – Join the list here

The John Bil Oyster Shucking Competition joins top shuckers from across Canada to display their precision, speed and finesse in the ultimate shuck-off for top honours and prizes – Registration is opening soon!

Presented by Raspberry Point Oysters

New Competitions:

The three-day Latte Art Championship will bring together the best and most creative Latte Artists from around the country to showcase their coffee skills and knowledge for a chance to represent Canada on the global stage in Geneva, Switzerland from June 26-28, 2025 – Apply here.

Presented by Specialty Coffee Association and Dairy Farmers of Canada

The Breakfast Sandwich Competition will celebrate and elevate the beloved morning menu staple. ‘Eggsperts’ will put creativity and innovation to the test and go head-to-head crafting the ultimate breakfast sandwich – Apply here.

Bocuse d’Or & The World Pastry Cup Canada will offer contestants the chance to compete in the pinnacle of culinary competition as the Bocuse d’Or Team Canada Qualifying Competition takes centre stage at RC Show 2025! Canada’s top chefs battle it out for the honour of representing our nation at the world-renowned Bocuse d’Or in Lyon, France—the ultimate culinary showdown – Read More.

Presented by Chefs Canada

Restaurants Canada encourages contestants to connect and compete with like-minded individuals for the chance to win big prizes at RC Show 2025!

About RC Show – Celebrating 80 years

Canada’s leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC networking events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. This is an annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com

About Restaurants Canada

Since 1944 Restaurants Canada has been a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Restaurants Canada is a growing community of 100,000 FOODSERVICE BUSINESSES, including restaurants, bars, caterers, institutions, and suppliers. Canada’s foodservice sector is a $114 BILLION INDUSTRY. As Canada’s number one source of first jobs, we directly employ more than ONE MILLION PEOPLE. www.restaurantscanada.org