Restaurants Canada Launches Rapid Recovery Series to Help the Foodservice Industry Reopen With Confidence and Rebuild their Business

TORONTO — The restaurant industry is slowly starting to reopen to the public, but it’s a whole new world out there. In order to help foodservice operators reopen their businesses safely, as well as manage and grow their business in the next normal, Restaurants Canada has launched the Rapid Recovery Series. Over three days, foodservice professionals can learn and gain insights from 10 free one-hour webinars that will address some of the major challenges and pressing issues facing the foodservice industry during COVID-19 recovery.

“There is no denying that the COVID-19 situation presents our industry, and country at large, with an incredible challenge. As we move into recovery, it is important to stay optimistic while also realistic about the future,” said Shanna Munro, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “Our industry is a resilient one, though it may be a while until the restaurant landscape looks the way it used to, in adversity there is always opportunity; to learn, to grow, and to change. We need to consider what the next normal will look like and how we can rebuild our businesses and adapt to new consumer needs and habits.”

In order to help prepare foodservice operators for reopening and recovery, the online series will tackle such topics as:

Profit Modelling Scenarios

Menu Engineering

Navigating Landlord and Tenant Agreements

Rebuilding Your Workforce

Winning Your Customers Back

Leveraging the Supply Chain for the Future

The Rapid Recovery Series will also feature an exclusive CEO Panel that will speak to the future of foodservice, provide leadership insights, and ideas for reinvention to help foodservice operators move forward in the next normal.

By curating content to align with the most vital concerns of foodservice operators, Restaurants Canada is empowering industry professionals with the expertise and knowledge needed to recover from the pandemic and rebuild their communities.

Everyone who registers for a Rapid Recovery Series Session will receive a copy of the Restaurants Canada Rapid Recovery Guide, which provides foodservice operators with a summary of best practices to aid with their planning around food safety, cleaning and sanitation, health and personal hygiene, and more.

In addition, all those who register will be automatically entered for a chance to win the Let’s Re-Launch Right package from The Fifteen Group worth $6,950 (CAD). The package will provide access to a Profitability Model “Re-Work”, New Budget Development, Menu Re-Engineering, “Re-Opening Punch List” Review, Pre-Launch Training Plan and Recommendations, Sanitation Procedures Development and Recommendations with On-site Support During Relaunch.

Operators and suppliers in the foodservice industry are invited to join one or all 10 sessions designed to help the industry reopen, re-invent and rebuild their businesses. For more information, please visit www.restaurantscanada.org/rapidrecovery.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $93 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost more than 800,000 jobs and is on track to lose between $22.6 billion and $44.8 billion in annual sales compared to 2019, due to the impacts of COVID-19.