Restaurants Canada Partners with Canada’s Largest Propane Supplier

TORONTO — Restaurants Canada is proud to announce its newest membership savings program partnership with Superior Propane, Canada’s largest propane supplier. Effective today, Restaurants Canada members will receive exclusive credits with their Business Bundle when they switch to Superior Propane.

“Whether it’s staffing or food matters, we know operators have more important tasks to juggle than monitoring and ordering propane,” said Director of Membership at Restaurants Canada, Christopher Barry. “They need the convenience and reliability that comes with Superior Propane’s SMART* Tank™ monitoring technology and industry-first mobile app, which make it easy for our members to manage their propane needs and stay focused on their business of creating great customer experiences.”

With the largest delivery network in Canada, serving over 10,000 communities, Superior Propane’s exclusive Business Bundle includes:

Preferred business rates

Wireless SMART* Tank™ with notifications

Automated fuel delivery

24/7 access to mySUPERIOR™ customer web portal and mobile app

“Propane is a safe, affordable, and versatile energy solution, and we’re excited to be able to offer our exclusive Business Bundle to Restaurants Canada members,” said Dominic Palladino, GM of Commercial Sales at Superior Propane. “It’s a no-stress solution that allows operators to keep their kitchen cooking and their guests comfortable while being in full control.”

To learn more about the Superior Propane program offer for members of Restaurants Canada, visit rcsave.ca/propane or call 1-800-387-5649 and speak to a Member Services representative.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $89 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.

About Superior Propane

Superior Propane is Canada’s largest provider of propane and related equipment and services with approximately 200 service and distribution points to efficiently serve residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial customers in over 10,000 communities. In business since 1951, Superior Propane employs more than 1,500 Canadians and delivers over 1.5 billion litres of propane annually. Superior is headquartered in Mississauga, ON and is part of the Energy Distribution division of Superior Plus LP.

*Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology. Superior Propane and SMART* Tank™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Superior Plus LP in Canada.‡A minimum estimated annual propane consumption of 10,000 litres is required. $1,000 credit will be applied to your account after your first delivery within 6-8 weeks. Terms and conditions apply. Offer valid for new Superior Propane customers and proof of membership status with Restaurants Canada (RC) will be required. Your preferred business rates are based on your annual propane consumption. Taxes extra. Please call for details.