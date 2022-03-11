Retail Business Services Partners with ADUSA Supply Chain and Innovation Studio to Launch Fourth Annual SEED Start-Up Immersion Program

QUINCY, Mass. — For the fourth year, Retail Business Services is partnering with ADUSA Supply Chain and Innovation Studio, a non-profit organization focused on growing inclusive entrepreneurship, to help early-stage entrepreneurs seize their express lane to grocery retail. The 5-week immersion program, called SEED, is designed to help start-ups build critical relationships to accelerate their companies successfully. This year, the scope of the program has been expanded and two winners will be selected: one focused on enhancing all or part of the total customer experience and one focused on driving efficiency and effectiveness in the supply chain, a key enabler of the omnichannel experience.

“We are always looking to develop our innovation portfolio,” said Brooks Thompson, Director of Innovation Pipeline for Retail Business Services. “By expanding the program to include two winners, we will be able to leverage more technologies to benefit the Ahold Delhaize USA brands as they enhance the omnichannel customer experience – which is highly dependent on the efficiency and effectiveness of the food supply chain.”

The program will combine the best of Innovation Studio’s programming prowess with exclusive access inside the grocery retail ecosystem. This program includes mentorship, workshops and demo days – all aimed at providing an immersive entrepreneurial experience that enables startups to strengthen their offerings, deepen connections with Ahold Delhaize USA companies and accelerate Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ work to engage with a diverse and innovative supplier base.

“Over the past four years, this program has shown to be beneficial for start-ups and our teams as we collaborate to shape the future of grocery retail,” said Harsh (Harshvardhan), innovation specialist for ADUSA Supply Chain Services. “We’re excited to learn from our experience in the past and host an impactful program this year.”

Applications are open to start-ups until May 15, 2022, with programming taking place July 18 – Aug. 23, 2022. The start-ups will then pitch their solutions at a culminating event, SEED Live!, for an opportunity to be named the most viable technology for the future grocery retail.

“We believe the proper connection between startups and corporations generates the discovery of new business models, new products and new technologies, as well as digitalization of processes and business expansion,” said Walther Morales Rios, Associate Director of Entrepreneurship for Innovation Studio. “We are honored to partner with Retail Business Services and ADUSA Supply chain to continue to impact the entrepreneurial community.”

Entrepreneurs can apply at: https://innovationstudio.org/seedgrocery/.

About Retail Business Services

​Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

About Innovation Studio

Innovation Studio is an inclusive 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that makes innovation, entrepreneurship, and business ownership achievable through an empowering and inclusive network of free community spaces and result-oriented programs. Innovation Studio strives to be the home where aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to turn their ideas into successful businesses and activate free, in-person, and virtual programs and spaces, creating impactful and inclusive avenues for collaboration.