Retail Industry Veteran and Transformation Leader, Joins Engage3 as President and Chief Operating Officer

Wesley Bean to Drive Global Expansion and AI Innovation by Helping Retailers and Brands Strengthen Price Image and Shopper Loyalty

Engage3, powered by Dexi, a leader in helping retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, announced a pivotal expansion of its leadership team. Industry veteran Wesley Bean, MBA, will help accelerate the company’s global AI-driven pricing platform roadmap, reinforcing Engage3’s commitment to revolutionizing retail pricing strategies.



“Wes has a phenomenal track record for scaling global operations, driving business transformation, and creating high performing teams,” said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3. “Wes has sat in the shoes of our customers as a pricing and analytics leader and his philosophy is built around customer-centricity and product innovation, so we could not be more excited for him to join us on our mission to help our customers drive profitable traffic and to build loyalty.”



Bean brings 20+ years of experience leading growth companies in both publicly traded and PE-backed companies. Most recently, Bean served as Chief Revenue Officer for Catalina Marketing, a leader in shopper intelligence and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey to deliver over $6 billion in consumer value annually, where he led a 350+ organization responsible for Sales, Operations, Analytics and Data Science and Business Intelligence. Bean has held executive roles with other organizations including Southeastern Grocers (Private Brands, Pricing Strategy, Merchandising Support, Data Management), Winn-Dixie Stores (Private Brands and Strategic Sourcing), Walmart Stores (Global Procurement and International Trade Development), and APR Energy (Global Supply Chain). Bean has operating experience across many countries in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Latam and received his MBA in International Business from the Consortium Institute for Management and Business Analysis in Italy, awarded by the University of Kansas. Bean also serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville, FL and Tampa Bay, FL.



“I first met Engage3 and its leadership team in 2017 and have been impressed to watch the company grow into the global industry leader that it is today,” said Bean. “Based on my prior experience leading pricing, product development and merchandising teams, as well as my more recent focus on applying AI-optimized shopper insights through innovative media solutions, I see incredible potential in the company’s product roadmap and the value it can create for its customers. We are at a tipping point regarding technological innovation in AI enabled pricing strategy and its potential to disrupt traditional ways of working within the CPG/Retail ecosystem to benefit both parties through optimized decision-making platforms and better outcomes for shoppers. I look forward to partnering with the team to drive this next stage of the company’s growth.”

About Engage3

Engage3’s cutting-edge AI empowers retailers and brands to sharpen their Price Image, optimize value perception, and stay ahead of rapidly shifting consumer behavior and competitive moves. Our industry-leading portfolio of AI-powered pricing solutions integrates omnichannel competitive intelligence with behavioral science to drive profitable growth—boosting revenue, margins, and store traffic with precision. Trusted by 8 of the world’s top 10 retailers, many of the world’s largest brands, and over 300 customers across 100+ countries, Engage3 influences more than $4 trillion in global retail revenue across multiple retail verticals. Engage3 leverages one of the world’s largest databases of localized product, pricing, and promotions data to train AI models that drive measurable outcomes for clients. Founded by the AI pioneers behind Khimetrics (acquired by SAP), our leadership team brings expertise from KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec, Mozenda, Dexi.io, Nielsen, and Catalina.