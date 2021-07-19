Retail Insight Appoints Bob Godfrey as Chief Commercial Officer

London: Retail Insight, the world’s leading provider of store-focused retail analytics solutions, has appointed SaaS industry veteran Bob Godfrey as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Retail Insight has developed the most advanced technology solutions for in-store retail execution, helping organisations identify and close product availability opportunities, measure and improve promotion compliance, and manage and optimise markdowns, deletions and seasonal items to reduce waste and loss. The company has seen record growth during the pandemic and Godfrey is tasked with handling the firm’s financial framework to demonstrate the significant ROI that retailers realise through the implementation of solutions. His primary goal will be to grow recurring revenue by tapping into established relationships across Europe, the USA and building a world-class team to drive long-term growth.

Godfrey possesses great analytical and problem-solving skills, gained from his work in retail SaaS solutions that span supply chain, e-commerce and price lifestyle. Prior to joining Retail Insight, Godfrey led the growth of the European business as SVP of EMEA Sales at Revionics. He has also worked at iTradenetwork as VP Europe, leading the business in providing solutions for the fresh supply chain and e-commerce solutions for the hospitality sector.

Paul Boyle, CEO at Retail Insight, said: “This is a really exciting time for Retail Insight as more and more grocers look to implement advanced solutions to tackle long-standing issues like food waste and drive efficiencies in-store to ultimately sell more and lose less. Given our significant expansion into new markets, we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Bob onto the team as his wealth of experience in building strong relationships and first-class reputation within the retail industry globally will further hone our sales process and solidify our client base in key target markets.”

Bob Godfrey, CCO at Retail Insight, said: “Retail Insight’s ability to use customer data to implement effective solutions and drive real change at the shop level coupled with a really high calibre firm made up of seasoned industry experts made the decision to join the team an absolute no brainer. Retail Insight sits at the forefront of advanced retail analytics at a time when retailers need it most and I’m looking forward to helping the company bolster its already strong presence in the UK and replicating this across the rest of Europe and North America.”