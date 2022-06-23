Retailers of All Sizes Can Now Purchase Products Outside of Their Home Distribution Center Through KeHE CONNECT Direct

Naperville, IL – KeHE Distributors® has unveiled its new KeHE CONNECT Direct™ service, offering KeHE’s retail partners the opportunity to access and buy an expanded assortment of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products, including hard to find protein, bakery, bulk, and cheese products, from three newly designated KeHE fulfillment centers.

KeHE CONNECT Direct™ increases retailers’ assortment options for dry, refrigerated, and frozen items outside of their home distribution center, granting access to thousands of additional new products to purchase and ultimately offer consumers on their store shelves. The program makes ordering products simple, with no order minimums, free two-day shipping for orders over $50 from KeHE’s distribution centers, to anywhere in the contiguous United States, and through the same order devices KeHE customers know and love.

“We are excited to rollout this new supplemental sourcing service, KeHE CONNECT Direct™, as it gives retailers in different regions a chance to obtain thousands of new and innovative products,” said Amy Kirtland, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Growth at KeHE. “Now KeHE retailers will have access to an array of new product options to choose from, which aligns with the demands of their consumers. Plus, we’ve made the logistic process intuitive and easy, from ordering to shipping.”

Additional Benefits and Features of KeHE CONNECT Direct™ include:

Ability to purchase products effortlessly through the KeHE CONNECT Retailer™ platform or soon through EDI (Electronic Data Interchange).

Easy access to 10,000 or more new products in case, cut case, and each quantities with promotions and new to KeHE item offerings.

Fast delivery times, with deliveries made throughout the contiguous United States in 2 days with up-to-date tracking information

Ease of delivery of frozen items or special temperature products—KeHE CONNECT Direct™ delivers them all.

Better for the planet packaging with all shipments using sustainable packaging.

Free drop shipment for orders over $50.

No order minimums or limits to ship.

Kirtland added, “Changes in the food and beverage landscape are ever-changing, from consumer preferences to supply chain innovations. The marketplace’s success is rooted in bringing the latest and broadest available selection of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to shoppers. KeHE CONNECT Direct™ is our latest digital option enabling our partners to accomplish this and fuel that marketplace need.”

This week, KeHE CONNECT Direct™ services will be featured at the award-winning KeHE Holiday Show in Chicago, IL, from June 15 to June 16. Attendees will be able to learn more by visiting booth #6095. Additional information on KeHE CONNECT Direct™ is available at kehe.com/kehe-connect-direct/.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter.