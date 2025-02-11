Rich Products Reveals Top 3 Foodservice Trends Influencing Consumer Behavior in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) announced its 2025 trends outlook for the Foodservice industry. Conducted by Rich’s Strategic Insights team to help industry professionals respond to rapidly evolving market shifts, the trends outlook dives into everything from how consumers are redefining value to key growth drivers across the category.

“Consumer behavior across the foodservice industry is shifting rapidly, driven by convenience, customization, experience and an evolving value equation,” said Amanda Buonopane, senior manager, Strategic Insights, Rich Products. “Not only are we seeing ecommerce continue to surge – both in delivery and personalized experiences – but we’re also seeing a shift in how consumers define value in food and beverage choices. Operators that adapt to these shifts will be best positioned for long-term success.”

Beverage Innovation Fuels Growth

The beverage sector is experiencing a wave of innovation, with rising demand for specialty drinks, such as “dirty” sodas – a mix of syrup, juice, or cream – refreshers, and healthier soda alternatives. Trends such as the “Stanley cup movement” are encouraging people to adopt better hydration habits by using reusable drinkware. Additionally, the surge of mocktails is shaping the landscape, offering sophisticated non-alcoholic options for social occasions. Consumers are increasingly turning to beverages to satisfy both indulgent and better-for-you urges, with preferences for both dessert-as-a-flavor, as well as healthy and fresh flavor profiles. These trends are inspiring new product launches and menu adaptations amongst foodservice operators.

Value Becomes Redefined

Consumers are redefining value in food and beverage choices, moving beyond price to a more comprehensive assessment of what they receive for their investment. In addition to price, factors like quality, convenience, relevance and experience now play a pivotal role in the total value equation. As selective spending becomes the norm following recent economic challenges, consumers seek offerings perceived as “worth the dollar” rather than simply the cheapest options. This shift presents a significant opportunity for foodservice operators to differentiate themselves through menu innovation and experiences that meet these evolving consumer expectations.

Ecommerce Continues to Dominate

While traditional dining remains under pressure, online food delivery and e-grocery services are booming. Platforms like DoorDash have seen sustained demand, proving that convenience was not just a pandemic-era trend but a long-term shift. Additionally, e-grocery services are attracting new demographics beyond repeat customers by leveraging customization, such as personalized grocery experiences.

MEET RICH’S.

Rich’s, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich’s is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make…possible.

