Rick Bayless and Us Foods Partner for Restaurant-Worker Food and Income Relief

Chef Rick Bayless has partnered with US Foods to provide food and income to unemployed restaurant workers.

Beginning Monday, Bayless’ original restaurant, Frontera Grill, will become the center of the operation. Fifteen laid-off restaurant workers will be paid to sort grocery boxes, each containing 30 pounds of food — produce, bread, dried ingredients, poultry and meat — for distribution among a growing number of participating restaurants, including Antique Taco, Carnitas Uruapan, Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Rome’s Joy Catering and Lula Cafe.

The team will process 800 boxes per week, with the goal of stocking the pantries of laid-off workers from the participating restaurants. Distribution is limited to those employees. More restaurants are expected to be added.

