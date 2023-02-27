Rick Brindle Honored with NGA Industry Service Award

Las Vegas, NV – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent grocery industry, has presented NGA board member Rick Brindle with its Industry Service Award in recognition of his years of service in the food industry toward better working relations and understanding between retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers.

“Rick has been a strong partner of independent grocers for many years, developing industry relations that have strengthened communities throughout the country,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “I thank him for his commitment to independent grocers and wish him and [his wife] Dee the best as they enter a new chapter in their extraordinary lives.”

Brindle began his career in the grocery industry with Safeway before earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration, management and marketing in 1982. In 1996, he joined Nabisco, rising to become VP of global sales before joining Kraft Foods in 2001. In 2012, Brindle joined Mondelēz International Inc. as VP of industry development, North America.

“He’s been a servant leader, always present, always contributing, focused on making the industry that he loves, better,” Ferrara said.

