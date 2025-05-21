Riverstone Announces Major Retail Expansion Anchored by Raley’s Supermarkets

MADERA COUNTY, CA — Riverstone, a premier master-planned community in California’s Central Valley, is pleased to announce the next exciting phase of its Riverwalk development: the addition of 61,000 square feet of new retail space, headlined by the arrival of Raley’s Supermarkets, a division of The Raley’s Companies.

A family-owned company, Raley’s has built a proud legacy of delivering high-quality groceries while promoting health and wellness across California and Nevada. The new Riverstone location represents a significant milestone for the grocer, as it marks Raley’s second store in Madera County.

Located in the vibrant Riverwalk at Riverstone, the upcoming 40,000-square-foot store will feature a contemporary grocery layout enriched with modern amenities. Designed to serve the growing needs of the community, the store will open as a Raley’s ONE Market and include an extensive selection of fresh prepared foods, natural and organic products, locally sourced produce, and a café.

In partnership with Tim Jones of Riverstone Development, Raley’s is set to introduce a new, state-of-the-art store format tailored for the Riverstone location. This innovative model will prioritize sustainable building practices, reflecting Raley’s commitment to environmental stewardship and future-forward retail development.

“We are deeply grateful to Raley’s Board Member, Jerry Cook, whose introduction to Riverstone Development was instrumental in forging this exciting collaboration,” said Tiffanie Burkhalter, The Raley’s Companies Chief Financial Officer and Head of Real Estate. “Consistent with our Owner & Chairman, Mike Teel’s vision, this store embodies our mission of promoting health and wellness through fresh, responsibly sourced food and thoughtful design. We look forward to becoming a trusted neighbor and grocery destination for the Riverstone community.”

“This partnership represents a major step in our ongoing mission to enhance the lifestyle and amenities available to residents and neighbors of the Central Valley,” said Tim Jones, at Riverstone. “As a high-quality, community-focused grocer, Raley’s is the perfect fit for our growing community. This new store won’t just serve our residents—it will become a destination for the surrounding region, offering convenient access to healthy, fresh food and a shopping experience that reflects the values and lifestyle we’re building here in Riverstone.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2026, with the grand opening targeted for spring 2027.

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a family-operated customer experience grocery company. Founded in 1935, Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 119 stores under four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Raley’s O-N-E Market. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Visit at www.raleys.com. Raley’s is a division of The Raley’s Companies.