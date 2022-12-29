RLS Setting a Standard for Food Safety for Cold Storage Warehouses

(Newfield, New Jersey) – RLS Logistics, a leading cold chain solutions provider, announced that every facility that was up for certification by the British Retail Consortium Global Standard (BRCGS) earned the highest ranking, AA, in 2022.

RLS Logistics eCommerce fulfillment center in Salt Lake City; its three cold storage warehouses in New Jersey and one in Pittston, PA; RLS Gress in Scranton, PA; and RLS Premier in Burleson, TX; all were distinguished with AA certifications on behalf of the BRCGS.

With over 1850 refrigerated warehouses in the US, RLS’ warehouses rank among the top 19% of refrigerated warehouses with an AA certification from BRCGS. The company’s commitment to food safety reflects its commitment to its customers and consumers.

“The AA rankings couldn’t be possible without the great leadership at the site and engagement of our team members to make this possible,” said Director of Quality and Safety, RLS Logistics, Jose Maldonado. “Our team continues to deliver the highest food safety and quality standards protecting customer brands while at all RLS cold storage warehouses across the nation. I am immensely proud of their hard work!”

Since 2014, RLS Logistics 3PL warehouses have been certificated through the BRCGS. The BRCGS grading system ranges from AA, A, B, C, D, and Uncertified, from highest to lowest. The scale is based on the amount and type of non-conformances found in the audit; a double AA BRCGS rating signal less than five minor nonconformances. In 2022, RLS facilities have secured AA rankings. The BRCGS storage and distribution food safety audit is the global standard that challenges cold storage teams to adhere to the best practices, risks analysis, quality management, and more.

“Our team lived up to our name of being cold chain experts in 2022, garnering AA rankings all year. We look forward to our certifications in the coming years and continuing to set the bar high for the cold storage warehouse industry,” says Maldonado.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Newfield, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/.