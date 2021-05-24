RLS Unveils the Massachusetts Facility to be Built in Sturbridge

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — RLS Logistics, a leading third-generation provider of cold chain solutions, through its affiliate RLS Partners, announced their new warehouse partner, RLS Complete, is set to open Q1 of 2022 in Sturbridge, MA. Tippmann Innovation (Ti) will be leading the facility construction.

The facility will provide frozen and refrigerated food distributors, processors, and importers in the Springfield, MA, and Boston, MA region with public cold storage warehouse capacity relief and access to RLS’ temperature controlled less than truckload shipping programs.

“It has been over 20 years since a public 3PL warehouse has opened in the New England region,” said Bryan Hedge, President and Regional Partner, RLS Complete. “We offer a complete solution to customers from our state of the art building, technology platform, and transportation services, including our Walmart transportation logistics.”

The 83,000 sq. ft. temperature controlled facility will boast 18,000 pallet positions with the support of their mobile racking system. The mobile racking system allows the facility to hold 40-45% more pallet positions than the standard double deep racking. The facility will also use an environmentally friendly refrigeration system that consumes less electricity than traditional ammonia-based systems, reinforcing the company’s sustainability initiatives.

“Seeing the vision of this project come to life is inspiring and exciting to be part of,” said Rob Adams, Principal of Ti. “We are proud to partner with RLS and support their team as the company grows!”

“A new build is always a proud moment for the cold storage industry. With the current capacity constraints we are experiencing, it makes the addition of RLS Complete even more exciting,” said John Gaudet, Vice President, Business Development, RLS Logistics.

The cold storage warehouse will offer multiple temperature zones and value added services, including blast freezing, USDA reinspection, and EDI capabilities. Customers can expect world-class food safety processes as part of RLS’ efforts to gain BRCGS certification at RLS Complete. “Our facilities uphold the stringent guidelines of BRCGS. This benefits customers by lessening their risk and protecting their brand,” said Gaudet.

ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry acquisition professionals, capital resources, and an industry leading family owned cold chain 3PL- RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best-in-class cold chain operators, RLS will offer its customers a top-tier regional platform with national scale supported by service levels only a family-operated company can provide.

ABOUT TIPPMANN INNOVATION (‘TI’): Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning, and operations guidance. Ti’s consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti has offices in Florida and Indiana.