RM2 Opens New Hygienic Pallet Washing Facility in Northwest Arkansas

Orlando, FL – RM2, the company which launched the smart pallet revolution by embedding autonomous IoT sensor technology in its logistically-optimized, hygienic BLOCKPal™ reusable pallets, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company’s newest automated pallet wash and sort facility in Rogers, Arkansas. The 4.5 acre facility is RM2’s third automated wash facility and 33rd network location in the U.S., and is strategically located to support key customers’ hygienic pallet needs. The facility, which is operated in partnership with RM2’s logistics partner, Priority Global Express Inc., has a 1.2 million annual pallet washing capacity and will create up to 45 jobs in Northwest Arkansas.

“Not only will the facility double RM2’s wash capacity in the region,” commented Kevin Mazula, CEO of RM2, “but also it is the latest in ‘smart connected’ facilities that leverage ELIoT™, RM2’s cloud-based supply chain intelligence platform, to provide end-to-end supply chain visibility to our customers.”

Perishable supply chains are increasingly demanding IoT-enabled, hygienic, non-wood pooled block pallet solutions with reliably consistent quality. By embedding the Company’s unique autonomous sensor technology in its non-porous, washable reusable pallets, RM2 is meeting these demands for high-volume food producers and retailers nationwide. At each of RM2’s growing number of cleaning facilities, BLOCKPal pallets are washed in standardized machines in an automated two-step process which ensures consistent cleaning and drying of the pallets. After the wash process is complete, pallets are swabbed to confirm acceptable ATP readings.

About RM2

RM2 launched the smart reusable pallet revolution by embedding autonomous IoT sensor technology in its logistically optimized, hygienic BLOCKPal™ composite pallets. IoT sensor data are transmitted to the cloud via the LTE-M network, making visible the pallet’s location and condition both indoors and in transit without requiring any additional hardware or IT development or training. RM2’s End-to-end Logistics Intelligence Optimization and Tracking (ELIoT™) technology – the Company’s cloud-based supply chain intelligence platform – captures and contextualizes location, temperature, shock, and event data, giving customers end-to-end supply chain visibility and clear, actionable insights in real time. RM2 issues, retrieves, and sanitizes more than 1.5 million reusable IoT pallets annually through a nationwide network of over 30 service facilities in a cost-effective, scalable, and environmentally sustainable pallet pooling system. Learn more at www.RM2.com.