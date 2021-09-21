Rootberry Announces Long-Term Partnership to Bring Plant-Based Food to Dierbergs Markets

(ST. LOUIS) — rootberry, St. Louis’ new plant-based meal delivery service, announces today a partnership with Dierbergs Markets to sell its freshly prepared plant-based meals, salads, shareables and desserts in 24 Dierbergs Markets across the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois. The local grocer is the first exclusive retail partner of the St. Louis plant-based company which launched in July as an online home and office delivery service. The dedicated rollout plan to appear in Dierbergs Markets begins this month. The rollout continues to new stores weekly through September and October with all 24 locations anticipated to sell rootberry products by November 1. rootberry will continue to offer its one hundred percent, plant-based dishes for online ordering and local delivery.

“rootberry was made to create access to delicious food that just happens to be plant-based, and to make those healthy options more accessible in the community,” says rootberry Co-Founder Marc Connor. “Some people want the food delivered to their doorstep, and others want it at their neighborhood grocery store. We’re happy to offer our consumers both options and could not be more proud to have the Dierberg family in our corner, supporting the mission to help more people eat more plants more often.”

Dierbergs Markets will offer a wide range of rootberry’s chef- and nutritionist-developed dishes, along with seasonal and new menu items in the future. Guests can expect shareables, entrees, snacks and desserts in-store with prices ranging from $5.99-$11.99. Entrees include rootberry best-sellers such as the gluten-free Peanut Buddha Bowl, Aztec Enchiladas, Tikka Masala, Lemon Risotto and Portabella, and Classic Lasagna, and Spaghetti and Rootballs. Shareables are meant to be enjoyed by a group of 2-4 with crowd pleasing comfort dishes including Chili Mac, Chickpea Salad, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Chili Cheese Dip and more. Rounding out the offerings are salads and sweets with options like Spring Roll in a Bowl, Soy-Ginger Superfood Salad, and Chocolate Chip Cookies, Fudge Brownies, and Raspberry Oat Bars.

“Dierbergs has always been committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients, offering our customers something unique, and partnering with local companies,” said Greg Dierberg, President and CEO of Dierbergs Markets. “With rootberry, we’re doing all three. When we first learned of rootberry’s mission, we thought they would be a good fit; but then we tried the food, we were sold! rootberry is a game changer in the plant-based meal category.”

rootberry is motivated by the motto, “more plants, more people, more often” with a focus to not only make for a healthier person, but a healthier community, and the step to make meals available through various points of retail is an important piece. rootberry products will make their way into each Dierbergs location in St. Louis and Illinois and will be available in a dedicated space in the prepared foods section near the deli.

Guests can shop rootberry at their neighborhood Dierbergs Markets’ with the anticipated rollout schedule, below:

September:

Brentwood, St. Louis County | 8450 Eager Rd, St. Louis, MO 63144

| 8450 Eager Rd, St. Louis, MO 63144 Des Peres, St. Louis County | 1080 Lindemann Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131

| 1080 Lindemann Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131 Bogey Hills, St. Charles | 2021 Zumbehl Rd, St Charles, MO 63303

| 2021 Zumbehl Rd, St Charles, MO 63303 Warson Woods, St. Louis County | 9901 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122

| 9901 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122 Manchester, Missouri | 421 Lafayette Center, Manchester, MO 63011

October :

Ellisville, Missouri | 1322 Clarkson Clayton Center, Ellisville, MO 63011

| 1322 Clarkson Clayton Center, Ellisville, MO 63011 Chesterfield, Missouri | 1730 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017

| 1730 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Wildwood, Missouri | 2460 Taylor Rd, Wildwood, MO 63040

| 2460 Taylor Rd, Wildwood, MO 63040 O’Fallon, Missouri | 2979 State Hwy K, O’Fallon, MO 63366

| 2979 State Hwy K, O’Fallon, MO 63366 Florissant, Missouri | 222 N Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63031

| 222 N Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63031 Shiloh, Illinois | 4000 Green Mt Crossing Dr, Shiloh, IL 62269

| 4000 Green Mt Crossing Dr, Shiloh, IL 62269 Edwardsville, Illinois | 6671 Edwardsville Crossing Dr, Edwardsville, IL 62025

| 6671 Edwardsville Crossing Dr, Edwardsville, IL 62025 79 Crossing, St. Peters, Missouri | 217 Salt Lick Rd, St Peters, MO 63376

217 Salt Lick Rd, St Peters, MO 63376 94 Crossing, St. Peters, Missouri | 6211 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St Peters, MO 63304

6211 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St Peters, MO 63304 Wentzville, Missouri | 1820 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO 63385

| 1820 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO 63385 Chesterfield, Missouri | 8 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017

| 8 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield, MO 63017 West Oak, Creve Coeur, Missouri | 11481 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

| 11481 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Heritage Place, Creve Coeur, Missouri | 12595 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

| 12595 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 St. Louis, Missouri | 12420 Tesson Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128

| 12420 Tesson Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128 Arnold, Missouri | 860 Arnold Commons Dr, Arnold, MO 63010

| 860 Arnold Commons Dr, Arnold, MO 63010 Lemay Plaza, St. Louis, Missouri | 2516 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125

| 2516 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125 Mackenzie Pointe, St. Louis, Missouri | 7233 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119

| 7233 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119 Oakville, Missouri | 5640 Telegraph Rd, Oakville, MO 63129

| 5640 Telegraph Rd, Oakville, MO 63129 Fenton, Missouri | 450 Old Smizer Mill Rd, Fenton, MO 63026

For more information about rootberry or the Dierbergs partnership, please visit here or get rooted in their social media on Facebook and Instagram @rootberry_life.

About rootberry: Founded in July 2021, rootberry, a flavorful, health-oriented food delivery service, is dedicated to handcrafting plant-based, earth-friendly food right to your door. Partnering with Butler’s Pantry, rootberry produces a wide variety of menu items from meals, salads, shareable snacks, and sweets — all using no animal products. Motivated by the universal truth, “from the roots come the fruits,” rootberry seeks to share their values of stay smart, find healthy, and spread joy through food. With sustainably sourced ingredients and packaging that consists of fully recycled goods, rootberry aims to develop a healthier person and a healthier planet. For more information, or to place an order, visit www.rootberry.com or get rooted in their social media on Facebook and Instagram @rootberry_life.

About Dierbergs: Dierbergs Markets traces its roots to a country store founded in 1854 in West St. Louis County. Four generations have managed the company, which had only one location until 1967. Today, Dierbergs employs more than 3,700 Associates in 24 St. Louis metropolitan-area stores and one location at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.