TWISP, Wash. – Rosauers has taken over the family-owned business ‘Hank’s Harvest Foods’ in Twisp, Washington, adding it to their fleet of stores.

Hank and Judy Konrad founded the store in 1975, and it has been a staple in the community for over 50 years.

Rosauers is excited to add the store and looks forward to serving the community with the same passion as the Konrads.

