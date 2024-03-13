Rouses’ Marcy Nathan Honored as Women Grocers of America’s Woman of the Year

Las Vegas, NV – Women Grocers of America (WGA) presented its Woman of the Year Award to Marcy Nathan, creative director of Louisiana-based grocery retailer Rouses Markets.

Presented during the 2024 NGA Show in Las Vegas, the award has been given annually since 1996 to a female working in the grocery industry who displays strong leadership, a passion for the industry and a commitment to her community. The award is sponsored by Shelby Publishing.

Nathan leads big-picture creative strategy, guiding campaigns, day-to-day creative and branding at Rouses Markets. Leading a talented in-house team, she manages public relations and broadcast media strategy, and is the editor-in-chief of the quarterly Rouses Magazine, which celebrates the culture of food to a readership approaching 500,000.

“Marcy started working with Rouses on the agency side when it had 17 stores, and she has led creative and PR efforts through strategic acquisitions that have seen the retailer grow to 64 stores in the Gulf Coast region and become the supermarket of choice for New Orleans culinary luminaries from Ella Brennan to Paul Prudhomme,” said Kristin Popp, WGA president. “She is a creator, an influencer, embraces culture and, most importantly, she’s a leader and a trailblazer.”

Helping to nurture and advise aspiring culinary stars and young food and beverage professionals, Nathan runs Rouses Markets Pop Ups, which bring an assortment of food and products not sold in store to customers; most of the pop-up vendors are women. She founded Women in Grocery at Rouses Markets, nicknamed WIG, which has become a commitment to connect women within the company and provide them with more opportunities to learn and succeed.

Nathan played a pivotal role in planning and launching a small grocery store within the Guste High Rise Apartments located in Central City in New Orleans, bringing convenience and accessibility to fresh products in a longtime food desert, as well as employment to residents who operate the store.

Further, Nathan is a member of Les Dames des Escoffier, a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage and hospitality. The by-invitation membership is composed of 2,500 members around the world.

In her hometown, Nathan is a member of the Krewe of Iris, the oldest and now largest all-female Mardi Gras Krewe in New Orleans. Additionally, she recently concluded a four-year term on the governing board of Touro Infirmary, New Orleans longest-serving hospital.

“As a New Orleans native, I truly appreciate Marcy’s hard work to bring food and opportunities to consumers throughout the community, especially those who need them the most,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “Her commitment to entrepreneurism, diversity and culture embody the spirit of what it means to be an independent grocer and a servant leader.”

About Women Grocers of America

WGA is a professional development network for women operating under the NGA Foundation. Its mission is to inspire and empower women of the independent grocery industry through personal and professional development, cultivating connections and highlighting accomplishments and achievements.

About NGA Foundation

The NGA Foundation is the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the National Grocers Association. The Foundation provides independent retailers with tools to develop more effective recruiting programs, enhance retention efforts and bolster professional leadership development opportunities for employers.