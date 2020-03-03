Safeway Renovates a Score of Stores, Plans Four New Stores

PLEASANTON — Safeway has embarked on renovations at a number of stores in Northern California and is working on opening four new stores in the region, the supermarket giant told this news organization.

“In 2020, Safeway will complete nearly 20 store remodels and four new stores are currently set to open in Northern California,” Wendy Gutshall, a Safeway spokeswoman, said in emailed comments emailed.

The four new Safeway stores are slated to open in San Jose, Hercules, San Francisco and El Dorado Hills, according to Safeway.

