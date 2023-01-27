Saint Joseph’s University 16th annual Food Industry Summit

The Department of Food Marketing at Saint Joseph’s University will be hosting their 16th Annual Food Industry Summit in Philadelphia on Tuesday June 6th, 2023.

The Food Industry Summit was established as a forum for Senior Executives to share their views on the major issues and trends shaping our business. The format is a 30-minute presentation with a Q&A session for 10-15 minutes. The registration fee of $199 includes breakfast, lunch, and session breaks and will allow for networking opportunities.

The event is attended by Food Industry executives, thought leaders, and the trade press. Attendance is approximately 250 people. The Food Industry Summit will offer a virtual option (Zoom) in 2023 for those unable to attend in-person.

The topic for 2023 is “Driven by Challenge: Covid, the Economy, and Beyond”.

This year’s speakers:

Bill Mayo – Chief Administrative Officer, Wakefern

Denny Belcastro – VP Industry and Customer Development, Kimberly-Clark

Sarah Hofstetter – President, Profitero and Campbell Soup Company Board Member

Wayne Shurts – Former CIO,Supervalu, Cadbury, Sysco & Stater Bros. Markets Board Member

Jason Potter – SVP Head of Category Leadership, Advantage Solutions

Peter V.S. Bond and Bryan Gildenberg – The CPG Guys Podcast

We are at a very challenging, yet exciting time in the food industry. While the pace of change has seemed to accelerate, so have the capabilities to adapt. Consumer expectations are also increasing, providing an opportunity to thrive for those who are able to adjust. The Food Industry Summit offers an opportunity to learn how companies and brands are applying their experience and innovation to leverage these challenges as a competitive advantage.

For over 60 years, St. Joseph’s University has provided Food Marketing education to undergraduate and graduate students, performed research, supported government initiatives, and has been a key thought leader on issues affecting the Food and Beverage industry. Many of our graduates are in leadership positions throughout the food industry at leading retailers, manufacturers, brokers, and food service retailers/suppliers.

For more information and to register today go to The 16th Annual Food Industry Summit 2023 – Registration (sju.edu)