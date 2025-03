Canadians are buying fewer products made in the U.S. in an effort to brace for the impact of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which are set to cause prices to skyrocket across a range of products.

“American products we are selling as a percentage of our total sales are rapidly dropping,” said Michael Medline, president and CEO of Empire Company Ltd., which is a parent corporation for Canadian food retailers.

