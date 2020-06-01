Sani Professional Food Safety Advisory Council Announces the Entry & Nomination Period for the 2020 Sani Awards

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — Sani Professional, the food safety division of Professional Disposables International (PDI®), and the Sani Professional Food Safety Advisory Council (SPFSAC) are calling for entries and nominations to the 2020 Sani Awards™. The Sani Awards celebrate innovation and excellence in food safety and promote best practices in the foodservice industry for leadership, education and training, and employee and guest experience programs.

Now in its sixth year, The Sani Awards will be presented for the first time at MUFSO 2020 in Denver, Colo. on September 29, 2020. It will showcase outstanding work of professionals, leaders, and team members in roles and functions across foodservice operations.

The entry and nomination period runs June 1, 2020 through August 1, 2020. The Sani Awards™ includes four categories:

Category A: Most Innovative Food Safety Protocol Implementation

This award honors an individual or team for successfully implementing a technology platform which resulted in improved food safety practices or protocols in their operations.

Category B: Outstanding Food Safety Educational Program

This award honors an individual or team for developing and implementing a training program, educational tools, or resources that have made Food Safety learning more engaging and motivating to foodservice staff and team members.

Category C: Movers & Shakers in Food Safety

This award honors an individual or team for leading an initiative or program that has benefited food safety through advancements in areas such as public health, prevention of foodborne illness, employee safety & welfare, environmental responsibility, or exceptional guest experience.

Category D: Special Award: Sani Pro Infection Prevention Best Video

Bring your food safety experience to life. This award recognizes an individual or team who demonstrates how the use of Sani Professional product(s) help prevent the risk of spreading infection which promotes a safe experience for team members and guests.

Criteria for entry:

Entry can be from an individual or group and a member of a foodservice operation of at least five units/locations

Entry should describe program elements and measurable results at least six months following implementation; testimonials on the results are welcome

For the video entry, video length should be 60-120 seconds

For more information about the Sani Awards and how to enter, visit saniawards.com.

