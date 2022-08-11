Sanja Krajnovic Named Head of Distribution and Transportation Operations for ADUSA Supply Chain Network

QUINCY, Mass. — The ADUSA Supply Chain network today announced the appointment of Sanja Krajnovic as EVP, Distribution and Transportation. She joins the supply chain leadership team as Ahold Delhaize USA companies continue to transform the supply chain to an integrated self-distribution model for the future.

“Every day, ADUSA Supply Chain lives by a mission to be Trusted to Always Deliver,” said Roger Wheeler, the U.S. leadership team member who oversees the supply chain. “As the brands we support continue to pursue their ambitious omnichannel growth plans and maintain their commitments to meet customer needs every time they shop, it’s critical that we have a laser focus on the operations side of the supply chain. We’re looking forward to leveraging Sanja’s deep retail and supply chain experience as we continue to transform for the future and leverage our network as a competitive edge.”

As EVP, Distribution and Transportation, Sanja will oversee the full scope of distribution and transportation operations for 19 distribution, transportation and manufacturing centers supporting the Ahold Delhaize USA brands, which service more than 2,100 grocery retail locations, with over 1.2 billion cases shipped per year and more than 125 million miles driven annually. She will also lead the strategy and future direction for Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ distribution and transportation network.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the ADUSA Supply Chain team as the network continues its growth and transformation,” said Krajnovic. “Retail is one of the most exciting industries out there, and the supply chain is the foundation. By continuing to enhance distribution and transportation, the network plays a key role in enabling the brands it supports to be there for their customers when, where and how they want to shop and win in their markets. I look forward to leveraging my prior experience to help advance the network’s Trusted to Always Deliver mission and commitment to delivering with excellence every day.”

Prior to taking on this role, Krajnovic served as Senior Vice President of Store Operations at Dollar General, where she oversaw 9,300 locations across the U.S. Before that, she spent 24 years with Target Corporation, most recently as Group Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Logistics. In various roles at Target, she directed multi-site functions across retail operations, food, global supply chain and logistics, and led numerous strategic initiatives and transformations.

About ADUSA Supply Chain

ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies that together support one of the largest supply chains on the East Coast, serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model for the future. The ADUSA Supply Chain infrastructure enables each unique brand to deliver an unparalleled experience to its customers, no matter how, when or where they choose to shop. For more information, visit www.adusasc.com.