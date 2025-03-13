Sanniti LLC Debuts Updated Catalog and Commercial Olive Offerings

SANNITI LLC, a leading gourmet Italian food distributor, announces an updated and expanded catalog of imported Italian olives for commercial use. This extensive selection is ideal for restaurants, food service operators, hospitals, universities, and other commercial establishments seeking premium-quality olives. With over one hundred varieties available, Sanniti offers one of the most comprehensive assortments tailored to food service needs, offering a variety of sizes in bags, barrels, and buckets. With imported olives on an uptick, Sanniti provides unmatched choices for any business.

The diverse range includes Sanniti’s premium pitted, whole, oil-cured, and cracked olives, featuring renowned varieties such as:

Kalamata – A Greek classic, these dark purple, almond-shaped olives have a rich, fruity flavor and a meaty texture.

Sanniti’s selection also includes a variety of stuffed olives featuring delicious fillings such as blue cheese, Gorgonzola, provolone, prosciutto, feta, tomato, garlic, and peppers. Olive sizes range from super colossal to small, catering to diverse culinary needs. To explore the complete catalog, visit the Sanniti Olive Catalog.

“There is an olive for every venue,” says Giovanni Quattrone, co-owner of Sanniti. “Whatever your business needs call for we have the right olives for you with a variety of flavors and options and unique offerings of the most authentic Italian choices at great prices,” adds Quattrone.

About Sanniti

Sanniti LLC is built on a rich history, legacy, and a deep passion for bringing high-quality Mediterranean flavors to customers. The company’s name traces back to the founder’s surname, rooted in the small town of Bala e Cotina near Naples. Behind the name lies a love story between a peasant and a countess, a tale passed down through generations. This heritage shapes Sanniti’s unwavering commitment to sourcing the finest Italian and international gourmet products.

Beyond olives, Sanniti offers an exclusive selection of meats, cheeses, and specialty goods, ensuring an authentic culinary experience for food lovers worldwide. To learn more about Sanniti’s extensive product line, visit: Sanniti Imports.