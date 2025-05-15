Saucy Expansion! Bitchin’ Sauce Adds 2 Bold Flavors to Target Shelves Nationwide

Carlsbad, CA – Get ready to fire up your taste buds, Bitchin’ fans! Bitchin’ Sauce is turning up the flavor in the refrigerated condiment aisle with TWO saucy new additions hitting shelves at Target stores nationwide. Say hello to Buffalo and Hatch – epic flavors joining Target’s Bitchin’ lineup!

Whether you’re dipping, spreading, smothering, or straight-up spooning it from the tub (we’re not judging), these plant-based, almond sauces are here to level up snack time, mealtime, and everything in between.

Hatch: The Prince of Pepper

Spiced and subtly sweet, this seasonal stunner is available May through August only, so grab it while the grill’s hot! Inspired by Southwestern sunsets and peppered with just the right amount of flame, Hatch is your new summer MVP.

Buffalo: The Buff Stuff!

This one’s a classic–with a Bitchin’ twist. Savory, traditional, and built for gameday (or any day), Buffalo brings bold flavor that’ll have wings, veggies, and wraps begging for more.

“We’re thrilled to keep growing our footprint at Target with these two standout flavors,” said Mike DeGrace, Senior VP of Sales at Bitchin’ Sauce. “Hatch brings that seasonal heat, and Buffalo’s a mouthwatering classic.”



All Bitchin’ Sauce flavors are gluten-free, vegan, and of course totally Bitchin’. Find them in the refrigerated dips section at your local Target, and let the Summer snacking commence!

About Bitchin’ Sauce

Born from a mom’s heart and made famous at farmers markets across Southern California, Bitchin’ Sauce is the cult-favorite, almond-based dip that’s taking taste buds by storm. Plant-based, gluten-free, and endlessly versatile, Bitchin’ Sauce makes everything taste Bitchin’–from veggies and burgers to tacos, bowls, and beyond. Find your favorite flavor atwww.bitchinsauce.com