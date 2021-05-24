Save A Lot Brings the Heat Throughout the 99 Days of Summer, Offering Sizzling Deals and Prizes Every Day

ST. LOUIS– Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, is gearing up for a sizzling and memorable summer with the launch of its first-ever “99 Days of Summer” promotional campaign taking place between May 31 and Sept. 6, complete with hot daily deals, weekly offers and sweepstakes* prizes that shoppers can enter to win through Labor Day. Beginning May 20, Save A Lot customers can enter and try their hands at winning $99 Save A Lot gift cards from a daily drawing and sweepstakes grand prizes and, starting Memorial Day, shoppers will have access to weekly digital scratch-offs with coupons, special offers and much more.

Customers are encouraged to enter the 99-day-long summer promotion in which more than 150 lucky winners will be awarded Save A Lot gift cards and other free product by simply visiting and signing up at savealot.com/99daysofsummer. Those who sign up will be entered into the sweepstakes, with grand prize winners to be announced following the close of the campaign. Save A Lot’s deals and prizes include:

Daily Deals & Weekly Prizes

Daily $99 Gift Card Giveaways: Each day from May 20 – Sept. 6, one lucky winner will be selected via email to win a $99 gift card (110 winners total)

Grand Prizes (winners to be announced on Sept. 7)

$9,999 in Save A Lot Gift Cards: One lucky winner will be awarded $9,999 in Save A Lot gift cards that can be used on in-store purchases

“As the days ahead are getting ever brighter, we’re ready to infuse some much-deserved joy into summer that will surely bring excitement to each and every one of our customers – especially after the year we’ve all had,” said Tim Schroder, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Save A Lot. “By promising one-of-a-kind surprises throughout all 99 days of summer, we’re hoping to spread some fun and enjoyment while continuing to offer top-notch service and high-quality grocery items.”

Save A Lot believes that everyone should have access to fresh, high quality food options, no matter the neighborhood. Save A Lot focuses on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.

For more information about Save A Lot’s “99 Days of Summer” program and ways to score hot deals and prizes, or to locate your nearest store, please visit savealot.com/99daysofsummer.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with approximately 1,000 stores in 33 states and 13 wholesale distribution centers. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a neighborhood grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. Save A Lot is division of Moran Foods, a premier wholesale grocery distribution company specializing in private brand procurement and supply. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 9/6/21. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit Savealot.com/99daysofsummer. Sponsor: Save-A-Lot, Ltd., 400 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann, MO 63074.