Save A Lot Expands Retail Partnership Into DC Metro Area as Company Converts Corporate-Owned Stores

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the sale of five company-operated stores in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to AQS Foods LLC as part of the discount grocer’s efforts to convert corporate-owned stores to local operation. Owner and operator Qasim Warraich from Port Deposit, Md., has more than 9 years of experience in successfully operating gas stations and convenience stores in Oklahoma and Maryland. With the purchase of Save A Lot’s Washington, D.C.-area locations, Warraich extends his presence into the grocery business, bringing a commitment to growing the business locally through continued and expanded service to the community.

The five D.C.-area locations now operating under AQS Foods LLC’s leadership include:

2346 Iverson St., Temple Hills, Md.

7782 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, Md.

5416 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg, Md.

6309 Livingston Rd., Oxon Hill, Md.

5933 Martin Luther King Highway, Seat Pleasant, Md.

These Save A Lot stores will continue serving the neighborhoods in which they operate with outstanding value and high-quality products. To better meet customer needs, Warraich will work to customize each store’s assortment to the tastes and preferences of the neighborhood. Warraich also has plans to completely remodel all five stores, inside and out, within the next year. As a hands-on owner, Warraich will personally oversee continued management of the stores, splitting his time each week across the five locations.

“I’ve been interested in expanding into the grocery segment for some time and am very fortunate to be partnering with a strong national brand like Save A Lot,” said Warraich. “The DC-area locations are in strong neighborhoods with great potential for steady growth, and completely overhauling all stores in the near future will only contribute to that while providing a superior shopping experience for customers. As we begin to make the kind of changes shoppers can see and feel in-store, I’m confident we’ll continue to build a loyal following. I’m looking forward to taking on the new challenges that come with operating a neighborhood grocery store and especially in serving local residents.”

“We’re pleased to have Qasim join our Save A Lot team, bringing a passion for our customers and a strong commitment to growing the brand,” said Kenneth McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Save A Lot. “Qasim is well positioned to respond to the needs of the local community. We’re looking forward to working together and continuing to serve customers across the region.”

Save A Lot believes that everyone should have access to fresh, high quality food options. No matter the neighborhood, Save A Lot focuses on providing groceries that do not compromise on quality and value, offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as on national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. The majority of all Save A Lot products are private label brands that match the quality of leading national brands, meaning customers enjoy significant savings on the products they buy every day.

Hours of operation for these stores may vary; visit www.savealot.com to learn more.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states and 13 wholesale distribution centers. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a neighborhood grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. Save A Lot is division of Moran Foods, a premier wholesale grocery distribution company specializing in private brand procurement and supply. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).