Save A Lot Expands Retail Partnership Into New Orleans Metro Area as Company Converts Corporate-Owned Stores to Locally Owned

NEW ORLEANS – Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the sale of 10 company-operated stores across the New Orleans metropolitan area as part of the discount grocer’s efforts to convert corporate-owned stores to local operation. Company owner Brandon Trosclair and his family, while new to Save A Lot, are second-generation grocers with seasoned expertise on investing in neighborhood grocery stores including Ralph’s Market and Butcher Boy supermarket, among others.

The 10 New Orleans-area locations now operating under new leadership include:

2841 South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, La.

1841 Almonaster Boulevard, New Orleans, La.

4726 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, La.

9999 Lake Forest Boulevard, New Orleans, La.

3033 South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, La.

8700 West Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, La.

113 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, La.

6525 Airline Highway, Metairie, La.

601 Terry Parkway, Gretna, La.

3406 Williams Boulevard, Kenner, La.

These Save A Lot stores will continue serving their neighborhoods with an emphasis on convenience, high-quality products at a great value and extraordinary customer service. To better meet customer needs, the team will work to customize each store’s assortment to the tastes and preferences of the neighborhood. The Trosclairs invest in hyperlocal offerings to the degree that they partner with countless farmers in the region to source seasonal fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy products and more, all designed to create a community-focused environment and a sustainable, local supply chain.

The stores will immediately undergo a significant refreshment and a reorganization of products for convenient shopping, with near-term plans to remodel.

“As a Louisiana native having served local communities all my life, we are attuned to what our neighbors want in their shopping experience, and our focus on excellent customer service and quality, all with a hometown grocery feel, is sure to resonate with the neighborhoods in which we’re entering,” said Brandon Trosclair, second-generation grocer and new Save A Lot owner. “We take pride in our connections with customers and the local farmers from whom we source a wide array of food items, which customers are sure to notice. And as a family business, we look forward to expanding our ‘family’ through extensive community and charity involvement in the area to better serve our customers and neighbors alike.”

“We are pleased to have the Trosclair team join our Save A Lot network, bringing a seasoned level of experience and commitment to the community that will lead to continued growth within the market. Their experience in local community supermarkets, which has been built up over decades, makes them the perfect grocers for these locations,” said Kenneth McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Save A Lot. “The team is well positioned to be able to respond to the needs of the community and we are very aligned in our mission to provide offerings designed specifically for local customers. We’re looking forward to working together and continuing to serve customers across the region.”

Save A Lot believes that all neighborhoods should have access to fresh, high quality food options. Save A Lot focuses on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.

Visit SaveaLot.com to learn more.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states and 13 wholesale distribution centers. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a neighborhood grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. Save A Lot is division of Moran Foods, a premier wholesale grocery distribution company specializing in private brand procurement and supply. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).