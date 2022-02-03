Save A Lot Names Leon Bergmann Chief Executive Officer

ST. LOUIS-Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has named Leon Bergmann Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bergmann will succeed interim CEO Craig Herkert, who will work to ensure a smooth transition in the coming weeks before Mr. Bergmann assumes the role in March.

Mr. Bergmann brings more than 20 years of experience in the grocery and wholesale industries. He most recently served as CEO of Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors, where he executed a comprehensive growth strategy for one of the country’s largest food distributors. He has also held leadership roles with a number of retailers and wholesalers, including C&S Holdings, Unified Grocers, and SuperValu, where he was President of the SuperValu West Region from 2017 to 2018.

“With more than two decades of industry experience, Leon combines deep industry expertise and a consistent track record of success at leading grocery brands and wholesale businesses that will be invaluable as we execute against our long-term growth strategy,” said Justin Shaw, Chairman of the Board at Save A Lot. “His proven ability to meet the needs of associates, customers and vendors also makes him an ideal fit to lead the business and its strong network of Retail Partners across the country. We are excited to welcome Leon to the Save A Lot team and look forward to working alongside him and the management team as we pursue the strategic growth opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Bergmann stated, “I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead a tremendous brand like Save A Lot, and to work closely with the amazing team of Retail Partners that are so dedicated to delivering quality and value to its customers. The Save A Lot model is well positioned to capitalize in industry trends and meet the needs of consumers. I look forward to working with my colleagues at all levels to build on our legacy as the industry’s leading hometown grocer.”

Mr. Shaw continued, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Craig Herkert for his leadership during the six months he served in the role as interim CEO and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., with approximately 900 stores in 32 states. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a hometown grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram or TikTok (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator visit ownasavealot.com.