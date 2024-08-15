Schnuck Markets Diverse-Owned Business Accelerator Announces First Class of Participants

Schnucks Springboard will provide 10 diverse-owned businesses with education, resources and access to Schnucks customers

ST. LOUIS — After launching the program earlier this year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced the first 10 companies accepted into Schnucks Springboard – a business accelerator designed to provide education, resources and access to diverse-owned businesses*. These companies will receive business development classes at Schnucks’ St. Louis headquarters, networking opportunities, $5,000 of equity-free funding and, if they meet food safety, insurance and certification requirement, an in-store product trial at select Schnucks stores in 2025:



The 10 companies were selected in partnership with Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council based on their business stability, incremental sales opportunity, strategic vision and corporate responsibility.

“Using our resources and relationships, we honor our responsibility to strive for equity for not only our teammates and customers but also for our many diverse-owned suppliers,” said Adrian Moore, Schnucks Senior Director of Merchandising Enablement & Supplier Diversity. “We look forward to working with the proprietors of these companies and to providing the inside knowledge and tools that can help them take their products and sales to the next level.”

In 2020, Schnucks launched a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion plan, Unity Is Power, which launched efforts to increase focused, community support for organizations that promote racial equity, like the Urban League. Last year, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis honored Schnucks with the Civic Leadership Award for these efforts. Schnucks was also recently named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek.

*Diverse-owned is defined as at least 51% owned, operated and managed by a U.S. citizen or legal U.S. resident that is a member of one or more of the following groups: Woman, Disabled, Black American, Asian American/Pacific Islander, Native American, Hispanic American, LGBT and/or U.S. Military Veteran.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2023 rankings, Schnucks is the 189th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries that help those in need.