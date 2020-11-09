Schnuck Markets Expands St. Louis-Area Curbside Pickup

Schnuck Markets, one of the St. Louis area’s largest grocery retailers, has expanded curbside pickup service to more of its St. Louis-area stores through its existing partnership with Instacart.

The company said Thursday that it now will offer curbside pickup at an additional 10 Schnucks stores here, bringing the number of its stores offering the service to 70. It also temporarily is waiving its $1.99 fee for the service for orders of $35 or more. The $3.99 fee for orders of less than $35 remains.

Schnucks stores adding curbside pickup are in Affton, Crestwood, Dardenne Prairie, Florissant, High Ridge, Ladue, Hampton Village in St. Louis, Twin Oaks, and Granite City and O’Fallon, Illinois.

