Schnucks Adds International Sections in Some Stores

Mark Hamstra, Specialty Food News Retail & FoodService June 4, 2024

Schnuck Markets has been expanding its selection of international offerings, including several iconic European brands, in some locations based on local customer preferences.

“We were inspired by listening to our customers’ feedback and the products that they request,” Roger McElroy, a category manager for the St. Louis-based supermarket chain told SFA News Daily.

Schnucks currently has international sections in 22 of its stores, ranging in size from 3 to 12 feet. The retailer recently added international sections in two locations in its Evansville, Indiana, market, when both stores underwent complete remodels, McElroy said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Specialty Food News

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Schnucks Stays Loyal to Local, Announces New Initiative to Find Additional Local Suppliers

Schnuck Markets Retail & FoodService March 18, 2021

Schnucks merchandising leaders will be working to identify those suppliers that are located within 125 miles of a Schnucks store or in one of the four states served by Schnucks. To accomplish this, Schnucks is partnering with RangeMe, the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers.