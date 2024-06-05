Schnucks Adds International Sections in Some Stores

Schnuck Markets has been expanding its selection of international offerings, including several iconic European brands, in some locations based on local customer preferences.

“We were inspired by listening to our customers’ feedback and the products that they request,” Roger McElroy, a category manager for the St. Louis-based supermarket chain told SFA News Daily.

Schnucks currently has international sections in 22 of its stores, ranging in size from 3 to 12 feet. The retailer recently added international sections in two locations in its Evansville, Indiana, market, when both stores underwent complete remodels, McElroy said.

