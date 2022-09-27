Schnucks Announces Intent to Acquire Fricks Market Stores in Union and Sullivan, Missouri

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, Inc. today joined with Fricks Market owners Jennifer and Darren Newbanks to announce Schnucks’ intent to acquire two Fricks Market stores, located at 401 Central Avenue in Union, Mo, and 45 North Clark Street in Sullivan, Mo.

The Union store will remain open as Fricks Market through 4 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 23, when it will close for three days before reopening on Thurs., Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. as Schnucks. The Fricks Market in Sullivan will close and reopen during the same window, and will remain a Fricks Market, operated by Schnucks, until a new, 23,000 square-foot “Schnucks Fresh” store is completed. The new Schnucks Fresh store will be located on East Springfield Road near Highway 185. An official opening date for this new store will be announced in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our mission to nourish people’s lives in both Union and Sullivan,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “I know Jennifer and Darren Newbanks have remained committed to strengthening their communities through their decades of ownership. We’re excited to build upon their strong customer relationships as we provide our signature assortment of fresh produce, bakery, meat, seafood and deli options, along with our award-winning Schnucks Brand portfolio of products.”

The Schnucks Human Resource team will speak with Fricks Markets’ 66 employees today and extend employment offers for both acquired locations. Schnuck added that both stores will continue to be union and that the company appreciates the partnership of union leadership in facilitating this transition.

“We know Schnucks will continue to serve Union and Sullivan customers with access to high quality, nutritional foods as we have done since 1960,” said Jennifer Newbanks, President, Fricks Market. “As our family moves on to the next chapter, we are grateful for the employees who have worked with us as well as the customers who have shopped with us over the years. We’re confident Schnucks – another family-owned grocery company with strong core values – is the right fit to continue supporting families in our communities.”

Both stores’ operating hours will be 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days a week.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.