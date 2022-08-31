Schnucks Express Now Open in Columbia, Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced the opening of Schnucks Express, located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia (65203). Schnucks Express, which features its own entrance but is also conveniently connected to EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, includes items that offer customers a complete grocery experience and focuses on the many customer favorites that are available at traditional Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest.

“After listening to our customers’ feedback, we’ve learned that they enjoy the natural and organic offerings available at EatWell but also are seeking the convenience of conventional grocery items,” said Schnucks Senior Director of EatWell/Health & Wellness David Isinghood. “We invite our customers to stop in and see both the expanded selection of traditional customer favorites as well as the enhanced shopping experience of the natural and Good For You items at EatWell/Schnucks Express.”

Schnucks Express occupies approximately 11,000 square feet of the 42,000-square-foot building, with an interior connection to EatWell, and is now open and serving customers. All updates to the store are expected to be complete later this fall. Store hours for both locations will remain 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.

Schnuck Markets opened EatWell, a Natural Food Store, by Schnucks, in 2020 after acquiring the space from Lucky’s Market. The store is a neighborhood store where the pleasure of food and the promise of health come together for a balanced lifestyle. In addition to offering natural food items, EatWell also includes a focus on organic, local and specialty products.

Schnucks has served Columbia-area residents since 1970, and today operates three locations in the city and an additional Mid-Missouri store in Jefferson City.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.