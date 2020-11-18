Schnucks Invests in St. Louis City With Remodels Nearing Completion at Two Stores

ST. LOUIS – The remodels and upgrades of the Schnucks stores located at 315 North 9th Street in Downtown St. Louis and Schnucks Lindell at 4171 Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End are nearing completion.

Reflected in the remodel of the North 9th Street location is a new name, “Schnucks Downtown.” Beginning on Monday, Nov. 30, new store hours will be 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily giving shoppers two extra hours on Saturday and Sunday. With this name change, starting on Dec. 2, Schnucks St. Louis metro weekly ad pricing will be offered at this location – although product assortment does vary by store.

Customers will notice a new sign and décor package as they enter the Downtown store. Other upgrades include new and expanded meat and seafood cases as well as an expanded selection of grocery items and new produce cases. For customer convenience, self-checkouts are also being installed, and a new self-service Kaldi’s Coffee bar is being added.

“We are constantly evaluating each of our stores and the communities we serve, and are excited to bring our St. Louis City customers newly-remodeled supermarkets at each of these locations,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “As the only traditional grocer serving St. Louis City, we will continue to nourish the lives of these customers and invest in our many stores in the city where our company was founded by my grandmother more than 80 years ago.”

Customers of Schnucks Lindell will also notice a new décor package and many other upgrades throughout the store. In the Deli area, customers will find a new expanded hot food selection that includes pizza, a new “Grab & Go” section and a new cheese island with increased variety. In addition, a service meat counter is being added to the Meat department, while fresh sushi will be offered in the Seafood department. Additional self-service checkouts are also being added to this store for customer convenience.

To celebrate the completion of the remodels, customers of these two stores will earn two times Schnucks Rewards points for all purchases made Wednesday, Dec. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 8.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 156th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need.