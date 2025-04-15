Schnucks Joins DoorDash for On-Demand Grocery Delivery and SNAP/EBT Payment Capabilities

New partnership to provide consumers with access to on-demand delivery of groceries and daily essentials

DoorDash and Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced a new partnership to provide consumers with access to on-demand delivery of groceries and daily essentials. In addition, Schnucks will accept SNAP/EBT payments on the DoorDash Marketplace. From pantry, refrigerator, and freezer staples to organic and premium products, consumers can enjoy the convenience of on-demand delivery from Schnucks stores via DoorDash.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is one of the largest privately owned grocers in the United States. A third and fourth-generation family-owned business, Shnucks prides itself on its commitment to nourishing people’s lives and helping communities thrive.

All Schnucks stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.* To make online grocery delivery even more affordable, DoorDash introduced a new, one-year discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/EBT recipients. Eligible consumers who sign up for the plan can enjoy one year of DashPass benefits – like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders, exclusive offers, and more – for just $4.99/month.** To order SNAP-eligible groceries from Schnucks, customers who use SNAP/EBT benefits on DoorDash can find their local store in the DoorDash app.

